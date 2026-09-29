Asian Games 2026 Latest: Who is Gulveer Singh? Indian Army Naib Subedar Makes History With Medal Hat-Trick in Japan

Asian Games 2026: Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has added third medal to his tally in the Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan. Having secured secured silver medals in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m events, Gulveer has now clinched bronze in the men’s 5000m category, thereby becoming the first Indian athlete to achieve a hat-trick of medals in the Asian Games.

Gulveer clocked 13:32.75 to finish third in a closely contested race. Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew won the gold medal with a time of 13:30.79, while Japan’s Tomonori Yamaguchi claimed silver after finishing in 13:31.43. With the bronze in the 5000m, Gulveer completed a hat-trick of medals at the continental event, adding another podium finish to his impressive campaign. Earlier in the Games, Gulveer secured silver medals in the men’s 10,000m and 1500m events, making him one of India’s standout performers in athletics at Aichi-Nagoya. Gulveer’s medal marks India’s fourth medal in the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. Notably, Avinash Sable was initially entered for the event but did not take part.

Earlier on the day for India, Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual medal in the women’s trap event at the Asian Games, clinching gold in the final. She scored 28/30 to claim the top honours, defeating China’s Sun Yunong, who won silver with 26/30, while Hajar Abdulmalik of the UAE secured bronze with 21/25. Neeru’s victory also gave India its second gold medal in shooting at the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian women’s trap team comprising Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer also secured the silver medal with a total score of 328 points. China won the gold medal with 346 points, while India finished three points ahead of bronze medallists Kuwait.



Asian Games 2026: Who is Gulveer Singh?

Born on June 1, 1998 in Atrauli, Uttar Pradesh, Gulveer holds the Indian records for the 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m, and is the first Indian to run a half-marathon under an hour. He achieved it during the 2026 NYC Half Marathon. Gulveer had also claimed double gold in the 5000m and 10,000m events in Asian Championship 2025.

The 28-year-old also has a connection with the Indian Army, holding the rank of Naib Subedar.

How did Gulveer Singh perform in Commonwealth Games 2026?

Notably, Gulveer had also scripted history in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, clinching silver in the men’s 10,000m and bronze in the men’s 5,000m race.

(With inputs from ANI)