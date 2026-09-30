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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026: India’s Lovlina Borgohain booked her place in the women’s 75kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 after edging past Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in a closely fought semifinal on Wednesday (Sep 30). Lovlina secured a 3-2 split-decision victory after a competitive bout and will now face China’s Bao Ziyi in the gold-medal contest. Here are all the details, including the final date, time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 14:23 IST

Asian Games 2026: India’s Lovlina Borgohain booked her place in the women’s 75kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 after edging past Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in a closely fought semifinal on Wednesday (Sep 30). Lovlina secured a 3-2 split-decision victory after a competitive bout and will now face China’s Bao Ziyi in the gold-medal contest. Here are all the details, including the final date, time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final Match Details

  • Event: Women’s 75kg Boxing Gold Medal Match, Asian Games 2026
  • Boxer: Lovlina Borgohain (India)
  • Opponent: Bao Ziyi (China)
  • Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 AM IST onwards
  • Venue: Nishio Gymnasium
  • Location: Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
  • Medal at Stake: Gold Medal

Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Women’s 75kg Boxing Final

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision in the women’s 75kg semifinal on Wednesday (Sep 30). Both boxers were cautious in the opening round, with Bogdanova edging it 3-2.

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The Indian boxer responded strongly in the second round by increasing her aggression and landing cleaner punches to claim the round 5-0. The final round was closely contested, with Bogdanova applying pressure while Lovlina relied on her defence and counter-punching. The Indian stayed composed and produced timely counters to earn the judges’ favour and seal a place in the gold-medal bout.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Final: Medal at Stake

Lovlina will now take on China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75kg gold-medal match on Friday (Oct 2). The contest will give the Indian boxer an opportunity to add an Asian Games gold medal to her medal collection, while India will have another chance to win the top prize in boxing at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Where to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Live on TV?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi women’s 75kg boxing final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Viewers can follow the action on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 5, while Hindi commentary will be available on Ten 3. Regional coverage in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will be available on Ten 4.

How to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Live Streaming?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg gold-medal bout against Bao Ziyi on the Sony LIV platform. The match can be followed on supported mobile devices, laptops and other compatible devices.

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi Women’s 75kg Boxing Final — Date, Time, TV Channel And Live Streaming Details in India

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