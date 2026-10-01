Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ziyi Bao, Women’s 75kg Boxing Final: When And Where To Watch In India?

Asian Games 2026: Having won a silver medal in the women’s 75kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, Indian boxer Lovlina Boroghain has the opportunity to clinch gold this year. Boroghain made it to the second straight Asian Games final after beating Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the semi-final of the Women’s 75 KG category in Japan.

Asian Games 2026: Who will Lovlina Boroghain face in the final?

The Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist will lock horns against China’s Ziyi Bao in the final on October 2, Friday. Bao will prove to be a formidable opposition for the 28-year-old in the women’s 75 kg (middleweight) division as a rapidly rising boxer. The Chinese boxer is known for counter-attacking style and has maintained an undefeated 14-0 record, establishing herself as a major force in the boxing world for years to come.

2026 has been a fruitful year for her, winning gold medal in the Asian Boxing Elite Championships and becoming champion in World Boxing Cup Stage 2. In 2023, she was crowned champion in the National Youth (U18) Boxing Championships and stormed to a 5-0 victory to secure the National Youth title in the National Student Youth Games that year. The year 2024 saw the 20-year-old become the IBA World Youth Boxing Champion in Budva, Montenegro. Bao made it to the final of the Asian Games 2026 by defeating Vietnam’s Luu Diem Quynh 5-0 in a seemingly one-sided semi-final, thereby setting up a gold medal bout against Boroghain.

Meanwhile, Boroghain started the first round of her semi-final contest against Bogdanova on a cautious note that seemingly resulted in a 3-2 defeat. However, she came hard in the second round, played aggressively and landed her punches effectively to sweep the round 5-0. The Assamese Boxer continued the momentum from the second round and edged it 3-2. However, the Indian had done enough to earn a split-decision victory, leading on three out of five judges’ scorecards.

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to watch Lovlina Boroghain vs Ziyi Bao Gold Medal Bout?

The match begins at 9:30 AM IST. Fans in India can telecast it live across Sony Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 5, while Hindi commentary shall be available on Ten 3. Regional coverage shall be available on Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Fans in India can stream it live on Sony LIV App and website.