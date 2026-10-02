LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

India bagged its second gold on October 2, Friday after the Indian Women's Recurve team of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma created history by defeating South Korea 5-3 in the final. Lovlina Boroghain became the latest gold medallists, defeating China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the Women's 75 KG Boxing final and did so on her 29th birthday.

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women's Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women's Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 10:58 IST

Asian Games 2026: India bagged its second gold on October 2, Friday after the Indian Women’s Recurve team of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma created history by defeating South Korea 5-3 in the final. Lovlina Boroghain became the latest gold medallists, defeating China’s Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the Women’s 75 KG Boxing final and did so on her 29th birthday.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: Ziyi Bao starts aggressively against Lovlina Boroghain

Lovlina produced a composed performance in the gold-medal bout, using her counter-punching effectively against an aggressive Bao to secure a unanimous victory, according to ESPN. The Chinese boxer started the contest on the front foot and threw a flurry of punches in the opening round, but Lovlina remained patient and responded with effective counters. She edged the round 3-2. Bao continued to press in the second round, but Lovlina grew in confidence and landed the cleaner punches. She took the round 4-1 to establish a 2-0 lead on the judges’ scorecards.


With the gold within reach, Lovlina maintained her strategy in the third round, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding heavy damage and finding opportunities to counter. The Indian was awarded the round unanimously to complete a 5-0 victory and claim the Asian Games title.
The gold caps a memorable run for Lovlina, who had earlier defeated Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision in the semifinal. That victory made her the first Indian woman boxer to reach consecutive Asian Games finals.


Lovlina, born on October 2, 1997, in Assam’s Golaghat district, had won silver in the women’s 75kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games. She also won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and became world champion in the 75kg category in 2023. The Indian boxer had also won gold at the 2022 Asian Championships and silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Her Asian Games triumph adds another major title to a career that has already earned her the Arjuna Award in 2020 and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.


The victory also adds to India’s medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, with the country having 70 medals — 12 gold, 24 silver and 34 bronze.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026indiaLovlina BoroghainZiyi Bao

RELATED News

IND vs SA: Team India To Play Six ODIs In Key South Africa Venues Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027 | Report

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: How Can India And Pakistan Face One Another Thrice In Showpiece Event? Explained

India vs China Women’s Hockey, Asian Games 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch?

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

Hanuman Ansh Sequel: Will The Rs 400 Crore Hit Get A Bigger Budget? Producer Anupriya Nagar Reveals

Biba Singh Reaches the Pre-Finale of Voice of Doctors, Turning Her Childhood Singing Dream Into Reality

WATCH – Salman Khan’s Security Pulls Fan Away At ‘Prem Keetanu’ Screening: Viral Video Sparks Debate Online: ‘Yeh Kya Badtameezi Hai?’

From Stage to the Page: Poet and Storyteller Amandeep Singh Announces His Debut Book ‘Mere Khayal Tumse Nahi Milte’

Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List

Isha Rikhi Reacts To Mahhi Vij’s ‘Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya’ Remark: ‘Really, Really Insensitive’

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

As Long As Our Govt Remains In Punjab, ‘Tunn-Tunn’ Messages Will Keep Arriving On Women’s Mobiles: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Boroghain Wins Gold In 75 KG Women’s Boxing Final On Her 29th Birthday

QUICK LINKS