Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘I Was in my Towel’ — Malaysia Cricketer Virandeep Singh’s Viral Reaction After Bangladesh Quarterfinal Washout

Malaysian cricketer Virandeep Singh expressed his frustration with a cheeky post on social media after the Asian Games 2026 quarter-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin was washed out due to rain on September 29, Tuesday. The keeper-batter took to X and revealed how he came to know that the match against Bangladesh will no longer take place as persistent rain washed out the contest.

Asian Games 2026: Waited 3 years for another opportunity to play against a test nation” – Malaysia cricketer Virandeep Singh

With Malaysia slated to face Bangladesh in the fourth quarter-final, they had faced the same opposition in the Asian Games edition three years ago in Hangzhou. Virandeep, who was part of that game, shone with a 39-ball 52, hitting three boundaries and four sixes. However, the Bangla Tigers narrowly won by two runs, defending a paltry 116 successfully. Hence, Malaysia would have hoped to go one step ahead this time around and stun Bangladesh. Nevertheless, Virandeep took to X and wrote:

“Was in my towel when our quarter finals vs Bangladesh was called off. Sad we couldn’t even make it to the ground. Waited 3 years for another opportunity to play against a test nation but not meant to be I guess. Associate cricket is tough, lol.”

Was in my towel when our quarter finals vs Bangladesh was called off 🤝😂 sad we couldn’t even make it to the ground. Waited 3 years for another opportunity to play against a test nation but not meant to be I guess. ☔️ associate cricket is tough, lol #AsianGames2026 https://t.co/mTaMCMS8zt pic.twitter.com/B2wM94f8pZ — Virandeep Singh (@viran23) September 29, 2026







The 27-year-old looks to be one of the most experienced cricketers produced by Malaysia, featuring in 126 T20Is since making his first appearance in June 2019. In 126 T20Is, he has 3515 runs, averaging 37 alongside one century and 24 fifties.

Asian Games 2026: Which teams have qualified for the semi-finals?

The four teams which have qualified for the semi-finals are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. India will take on Sri Lanka in the second semi-final, while Pakistan and Bangladesh will face in the first.

India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, had clinched gold in the previous Asian Games and look to be firm favourites to replicate that.