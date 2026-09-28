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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has had a forgettable time in Asian Games 2026, finishing the event in Japan with no medal under her belt. The Paris Olympics star was arguably one of India's biggest medal hopes but failed to live up to the expectation.

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 11:10 IST

Asian Games 2026: Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has had a forgettable time in Asian Games 2026, finishing the event in Japan with no medal under her belt. The Paris Olympics star was arguably one of India’s biggest medal hopes but failed to live up to the expectation.

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s miserable run ended on Monday

Manu competed in women’s 25 m pistol and 10 m air pistol individual and team events. However, the Paris Olympics star failed to make an impact. Having achieved a gold medal in the women’s 25 m pistol team event, Manu was one of India’s biggest medal hopefuls after Olympic success.
Manu’s campaign ended on Monday as India finished fifth in the 25 m pistol team women’s final. The trio of Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat finished fifth with a score of 1727-56x. The gold medal went to China (1743-68x), South Korea won the silver (1735-65x), while Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal (1734-48x). Esha Singh, representing India in the women’s 25 m pistol individual final, finished in eighth place with a score of 580-22x. The top eight shooters in the field got a chance to progress to the finals.

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Manu missed out on the individual final, scoring 579-18x in the qualification round to finish 11th, while Rahi finished 30th with a score of 568-16x. 
Before this, Manu had missed out on the 10 m air pistol final, finishing with 181.1 points at the fifth spot during the qualification round for the individual event. Esha Singh finished 16th in qualification with 572 points, while Suruchi Singh placed 26th with 568.
Indian team narrowly missed out on a team medal, ending fourth.

However, shooting has been one of India’s strongest disciplines this year, with 11 medals, including a gold, six silver medals and four bronze medals. 

Heading into the Asian Games, Manu was in fine form, securing a bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Hangzhou, where her compatriot Esha Singh struck gold in the women’s 25 m pistol event. In the ISSF World Cup 2026 in Munich, she won the silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Samrat Rana. In the Asian Shooting Championships at home, Manu captured an individual silver medal in women’s 25m pistol.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026indiaManu Bhaker

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Ends Forgettable Campaign, No Medal Across Four Events

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