Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Sends Message To Athletes Amid Logistical Challenges — ‘Enjoy The Time Rather Than Complaining’

Asian Games 2026: With the Asian Games 2026 around the corner, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has opened up on the logistical chaos and challenges the athletes are facing even before the event has started. While the youngster understands the struggles the athletes are facing, she feels they should stop complaining and focus on giving their best to bring as many medals for India.

Asian Games 2026: Why Manu Bhaker urged fellow athletes to stop complaining about logistical chaos?

With nearly 17000 athletes set to partake in the Asian Games and 499 alone from India, a host of issues have emerged, including check-in delays, cramped accommodation, including male and female athletes getting assigned the same shared rooms. Reportedly, there have also been discrepancies in the local host registration systems as multiple athletes were assigned the same rooms. However, Bhaker, who was named as one of India’s flagbearers for the event, reckons athletes should instead look to give their best in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She said in a video posted by the

“To all my fellow athletes from India, we will have some issues. I saw couple of issues circulated in social media and people telling me these are the issues. Regardless of whatever the issues we have, this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. We have to make sure that we enjoy the time rather than complaining. We have prepared the best we can and so we must try to perform the best we can. We have worked so hard to be here and we should not waste our energy in pointing out that this is not right and that is not right. Medal may come or not, that is another story, but we must give our best.”

“It’s definitely feeling proud and honoured” – Manu Bhaker on being India’s flagbearer in Asian Games 2026

Reflecting on being given the opportunity of being India’s flagbearer, the 24-year-old said:

“When I came to know of this (being chosen as one of the flagbearers), I had flashbacks of my earlier days. When I started, I new never thought I would reach this far one day. It’s definitely feeling proud and honoured. I was just 16 years when I competed in the Asian Games in 2018. This is my third Asian Games. I was in Palembang (Indonesia) in 2018 and so could not attend the ceremony.”

Bhaker, who won bronze in individual 10m air pistol and mixed team, will compete in three events in Asian Games 2026.