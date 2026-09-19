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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana

With double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker striding out during Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony on September 19, Saturday, the youngster revealed how much she is remembering her late coach Jaspal Rana. The 24-year-old spoke about Rana's influence in her career and that his absence is making her quite emotional.

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker's 'Big Emotional Moment' As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker's 'Big Emotional Moment' As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 19:15 IST

Asian Games 2026: With double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker striding out during Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony on September 19, Saturday, the youngster revealed how much she is remembering her late coach Jaspal Rana. The 24-year-old spoke about Rana’s influence in her career and that his absence is making her quite emotional.

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“I miss Jaspal sir, a lot. He was special to me; it’s a very big emotional moment for me,” Bhaker told ANI after the ceremony.


Rana, a Dronacharya Award-winning coach and recipient of the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri, passed away in New Delhi on June 13 after battling health complications. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in South Delhi. Widely regarded as one of India’s most successful shooters, Rana enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than three decades. He won 15 medals, including nine gold, across four editions of the Commonwealth Games, making him India’s most successful athlete at the event.


Beyond his achievements as a shooter, Rana made a significant contribution to Indian shooting as a coach, guiding junior athletes and serving as a high-performance trainer. He had been India’s high-performance coach for the 25m pistol event since February 2025. Rana was Bhaker’s long-time coach and played an important role in her development as an international shooter. Bhaker went on to win two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games.

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker to compete in three events

The flag-bearing honour at the Asian Games opening ceremony came as Bhaker prepared to begin another major international campaign, this time representing India at the continental multi-sport event in Japan. Bhaker will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, women’s 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events. Her presence at the opening ceremony placed one of India’s most prominent shooting stars at the head of the contingent as the Games formally got underway. The ceremony at Paloma Mizuho Stadium marked the official opening of the 20th Asian Games, which will run from September 19 to October 4. India is represented by a 501-athlete contingent competing across 36 sports.


Pawan Sehrawat, who replaced shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as the male flagbearer due to technical issues, joined Bhaker in leading the Indian contingent. Sehrawat was part of India’s gold-medal-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games and will now aim to help the country defend its title. India has traditionally enjoyed considerable success in men’s kabaddi at the Asian Games, winning gold in eight of the nine editions in which the event has been held. The exception came at the 2018 Games, where India finished with bronze. At Hangzhou 2023, India defeated Iran 33-29 in the final to reclaim the title.


India will look to build on its performance at Hangzhou, where it finished fourth in the medal standings with 106 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze. The Indian contingent features five individual Olympic medallists, although defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra has withdrawn due to an ankle injury. PV Sindhu will spearhead the badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu will lead the weightlifting challenge. Lovlina Borgohain will compete in boxing, and Aman Sehrawat will represent India in wrestling.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Jaspal RanaManu Bhaker

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana

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Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana
Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker’s ‘Big Emotional Moment’ As Double Olympic Medallist Reveals Missing Late Jaspal Rana
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