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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count

India made steady but a slow progress in increasing their medal tally on Day 4 (September 23, Wednesday) of Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan. A day after the Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, brought the country its first gold after crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the sub-continent nation added five more medals to its tally.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count. (Image Credits: Mirabai Chanu X)
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count. (Image Credits: Mirabai Chanu X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 18:29 IST

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India made steady but a slow progress in increasing their medal tally on Day 4 (September 23, Wednesday) of Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan. A day after the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, brought the country its first gold after crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the sub-continent nation added five more medals to its tally. Mirabai Chanu was one of the medal winners on the day, clinching silver.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Move to 7th in the latest standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 47 20 10 77
2 Japan 15 24 36 65
3 Republic of Korea 8 8 23 39
4 Kazakhstan 7 4 7 18
5 Hong Kong, China 3 6 6 15
6 Thailand 5 3 4 12
7 India 1 5 6 12
8 Chinese Taipei 1 3 8 12
9 Indonesia 0 1 9 10
10 Malaysia 3 0 5 8

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mirabai Chanu wins her first medal in the event

Weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu, who has won several accolades, came to Japan hunting her first Asian Games medal. The long wait ended as Chanu secured silver in the women’s 49 kg category on Wednesday. Reacting to her achievement, the Manipuri athlete said, as quoted by ANI:

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“I am very happy. I have been waiting for this day for many years. Finally, I have won a silver medal. I am very happy and proud of myself. My dream has come true. There was a lot of pressure. The Asian Games are very important for me. It is very difficult for us to play back-to-back competitions. After the Commonwealth Games, I had only one month. This is what I wanted to do. I wanted to win at least one medal in the Asian Games. I prepared very well and won this medal.”

The biggest disappointment for India was Manu Bhaker, who finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final. 

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Indian Badminton team settles for bronze

As for the Indian men’s badminton contingent, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the doubles bout.

But defeats for Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty meant that the entire contingent settled for bronze.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Chirag ShettyManu BhakerMirabai ChanuSatwiksairaj Rankireddy

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count
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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 4: Where Does India Rank After Mirabai Chanu Create History? Latest Standings, Medal Count
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