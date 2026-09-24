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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Even as nearly 500 Indian athletes are competing in Asian Games 2026, India are yet to hit top gear in the event in Japan. Having finished September 23 with 12 medals under its belt, the athletes have been able to add four more to the tally.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi's Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi's Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 19:06 IST

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Even as nearly 500 Indian athletes are competing in Asian Games 2026, India are yet to hit top gear in the event in Japan. Having finished September 23 with 12 medals under its belt, the athletes have been able to add four more to the tally. The gold clinched by the Indian women’s cricket team remains the only one thus far as Wushu fighter Roshibina Devi missed out on winning the biggest prize. She had to settle for silver after losing a hard-fought final to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Slump to 11th in the latest standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 75 26 17 118
2 Japan 19 29 36 84
3 Republic of Korea 10 12 28 50
4 Kazakhstan 8 8 9 25
5 Uzbekistan 4 11 8 23
6 Hong Kong, China 4 10 9 23
7 Indonesia 0 4 15 19
8 Vietnam 1 1 14 16
9 India 1 6 9 16
10 India 1 3 11 15

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Roshibina Devi settles for silver 

Having won her first senior international medal, the Manipuri athlete reflected that her opponent could take advantage of her height but assured to come better prepared the next time. She said, as quoted by ANI:

“I am very happy that for the first time, three medals have been won in Wushu. Although I could not win gold, I will correct whatever mistakes were made and perform even better in upcoming games. She was taller than me and had a longer reach, which made it difficult for me to close the distance. She took advantage of her reach. Next time, I will come back better prepared. I got less preparation time, so I needed a bit more time for training. Still, this time was a great experience, especially getting to compete alongside young athletes. I will prepare thoroughly for the upcoming championships and games.”

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Satnam Singh and Salman Khan create history

Meanwhile, the pair of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan winning bronze in double sculls was a consolation in an increasingly shambolic showing by the Indian rowing contingent. It proved to be the first-ever men’s double sculls medal in the continental games.

Lastly, the mixed doubles pair of Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwaal also won bronze in the skeet shooting finals, as did Seema Kumari in women’s 10,000m event.

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026indiaRoshibina Devi

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count
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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally After Day 5: Where Does India Rank After Roshibina Devi’s Silver And Rowing Medals? Latest Standings, Medal Count
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