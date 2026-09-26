Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Breaks into Top 10 After Double Kabaddi Gold | Sawan Barwal Wins Historic Silver — Check Full Standings

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: It was one of India’s best days at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday 26 September when the country leapt into the medals top 10 line-up on the back of a memorable doubles climax in kabaddi. India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi sides kept their world conquest sprint intact while long-distance ace Sawan Barwal and shot-put star Tajinderpal Singh Toor earned silver medals.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Back in Top 10

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 107 41 28 176 2 Japan 31 49 49 129 3 South Korea 16 21 36 73 4 Uzbekistan 8 17 9 34 5 Kazakhstan 8 8 19 35 6 Thailand 8 7 9 24 7 Iran 7 14 7 28 8 Bahrain 7 2 2 11 9 North Korea 5 5 4 14 10 India 4 12 14 30

India’s Men’s and Women’s Kabaddi Teams Win Gold

Once again, Kabaddi was the strongest event for India at the Asian Games. The men’s team beat arch rivals Iran 40-34 in the final to secure their ninth Asian Games gold medal in the sport. Almost immediately, the women’s team defeated Iran by a 37-34 margin to defend their medal.

The twin wins gave India their third and fourth gold of the Games and were instrumental in progressing India into the top 10 medal recipients.

Sawan Barwal Creates History With Marathon Silver

Distance athlete Sawan Barwal gave one of the top moments of the day by taking silver in the men’s marathon. The Uttarakhand athlete made a national record and was the first Indian marathon athlete to win an Asian Games medal for more than 40 years.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor Adds Another Silver

On top of the success on the track, India also won a silver in the Men’s shot put event thanks to Tajinderpal Singh Toor’s effort. The veteran shot putter grabbed a silver in the category to add yet another medal to his already celebrated international record.

Also Read: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Silver at Asian Games 2026: India Star Misses Shot Put Gold Hat-Trick After 20.64m Throw