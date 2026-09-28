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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish

Asian Games 2026 saw India win three athletics medals as Murali Sreeshankar secured silver in men’s long jump, while Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav claimed silver and bronze in javelin throw. India now has 45 medals, including four golds, and ranks 12th.

Yasvhir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Murali Sreeshankar in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Yasvhir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Murali Sreeshankar in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 19:15 IST

Asian Games 2026: Late on Day 9, India finished with some success in track and field, with Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver medal in the men’s long jump. At the same time, in the Javelin Throw, India recorded a 2-3 finish, with Yashvir Singh winning silver and Rohit Yadav completing the podium with Bronze. The two javelin throwers finished behind Rumesh Pathirage, who continued in top form to win the gold medal. 

Asian Games 2026: Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav Produce 2-3 Finish in Javelin Throw

Indian javelin athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav clinched silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, with Yashvir producing a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt.

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Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold medal with a throw of 88.55m, also recording his best effort on the final attempt. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished fourth with a best throw of 80.29m.

Yashvir entered the final round in third place before producing a personal-best throw of 85.72m to move into the silver-medal position.

Asian Games 2026: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver in Men’s Long Jump

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the men’s long jump at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, recording a best jump of 8.07m.

Sreeshankar secured his second consecutive Asian Games silver after also finishing runner-up at the Hangzhou 2023 edition.

China’s Shi Yuhao won the gold medal with a jump of 8.17m, his season best, while Uzbekistan’s Anvar Anvarov claimed the bronze with 8.06m. Taiwan’s Lin Yu-tang finished fourth with a best effort of 8.05m.

The competition remained closely contested, with the top four athletes separated by just 12 centimetres. Sreeshankar finished only one centimetre ahead of Anvarov to secure the silver medal.

Asian Games 2026 Standings: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 130 53 45 228
2 Japan 41 68 62 171
3 South Korea 21 26 43 90
4 Uzbekistan 12 17 13 42
5 Kazakhstan 9 13 23 45
6 Thailand 9 7 12 28
7 Bahrain 9 2 3 14
8 Iran 8 15 9 32
9 North Korea 7 5 5 17
10 Malaysia 6 3 9 18
11 Hong Kong, China 5 12 17 34
12 India 4 20 21 45
13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 22 33
14 Qatar 3 2 2 7
15 Indonesia 2 5 20 27

With 45 medals, India currently ranks 12th in the standings. Among their 45 medals, India has won four golds, 20 silvers, and 21 bronze medals. 

Also Read: Shaili Singh’s Asian Games 2026 Long Jump Controversy: AFI to Take Disputed 6.41m Measurement to CAS

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish
Tags: Asian Games 2026Murali SreeshankarRohit YadavYashvir Singh

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish

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Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Secure Javelin 2-3 Finish

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