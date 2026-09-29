Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Neeru Dhanda, Women’s 4x400m Relay Team Deliver Golden Double | Where Does India Stand After Day 10?

Asian Games 2026: India continued to add to their medal tally in the Asian Games 2026 in Japain as September 29, Tuesday proved to be a highly productive day. Shooter Neeru Dhanda and the Women’s 4x400m Relay quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma and Prachi grabbed the headlines for clinching gold as India stormed back into the Top 10 in the medals tally.

Asian Games 2026: India return to Top 10 in the medals tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People’s Republic of China 143 62 49 254 2 Japan 45 71 67 183 3 Republic of Korea 24 27 44 95 4 Uzbekistan 14 17 13 44 5 Thailand 12 9 12 33 6 Bahrain 11 5 4 20 7 Iran 10 16 11 37 8 Kazakhstan 9 14 25 48 9 North Korea 7 5 6 18 10 India 6 21 25 52

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda wins first India’s first individual gold in trap shooting

Dhanda, on Tuesday, clinched first-ever Asian Games gold for India in women’s trap shooting and set a new Asian record with 28, surpassing the previous best of 24. The 26-year-old had also won silver in the team event. Speaking after clinching gold, Dhanda reflected on her humble background, claiming that her mother has a big contribution in getting her to where she is. She told ANI News:

“I dedicate this medal to my mother, to my coach, and to the entire country of India. I want to put this medal around my mother’s neck and my coach’s neck. I am very excited about that. The feeling is super high-level. I am very excited. I have won a Gold medal for my country, and hearing our country’s national anthem play was a moment of immense pride for me. My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife. My mother has contributed a lot to my life. My paternal aunt, Ajado Devi, was a Kabaddi player, and I am very inspired by her. My coach, Mansher Singh, has also contributed greatly. He has been with me for the last six years, working with me right from the grassroots level. I also want to mention my entire team—Vikram sir, our coach Peter Wilson (who is an Olympic champion and works with our Indian team), Ashwani ma’am (physio), TJ sir (psychologist), and all my teammates. Everyone’s support was crucial, and thanks to them, I am here.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s 4x400m Relay quartet helped India win their first Athletics gold in Asian Games 2026 as they combined forces to clock a time of 3:29.69, edging out Bahrain and Japan. The other medal winners on the day were Gulveer Singh (Bronze in Men’s 5000m), Narender (Bronze in Boxing) and Pooja (Bronze in Women’s High Jump)