LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 medal tally sees India win gold in women’s cricket after defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs. India’s medal count reaches seven, including one gold, four silver and two bronze, while Roshibina Devi secures another Wushu medal.

The Women's cricket team won India's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen
The Women's cricket team won India's first gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 19:55 IST

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India made its debut for the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, 22 nd September, following a 147-run beating of the Sri Lankan women’s T20 cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India’s medal count stood at 7 with one gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze, placing the nation in the 7th position.

Medal standings for Asian Games 2026 show China in the top position, Japan in second, and South Korea in third. But the mark might be different when more events are closed on day 3 and beyond.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Moves to 8th Place

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People’s Republic of China 31 13 7 51
2 Japan 10 15 17 42
3 Kazakhstan 6 1 5 12
4 Republic of Korea 5 4 16 25
5 Thailand 4 1 1 6
6 Hong Kong, China 3 4 4 11
7 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4
8 India 1 4 2 7
9 Uzbekistan 1 4 1 6
10 Chinese Taipei 1 3 5 9

India Women’s Team Wins Gold

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team played aggressively and dominated against Sri Lanka. Upon being asked to bat first, Indian women made a humongous score of 216 for three wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs off 45 balls, Shafali Verma scored 45 runs off 29 balls, while Richa Ghosh scored an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 69 runs in the end, and India won the game by a big margin of 147 runs and retained the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games.

Roshibina Devi Confirms Another Medal in Wushu

India also received a medal boost through Roshibina Devi. The Manipuri wushu star defeated Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the women’s Sanda 60kg quarter-final to enter the semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. The medal will be Roshibina’s third successive Asian Games medal, following bronze at Jakarta 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023.

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

LATEST NEWS

“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body Trolling: ‘Making A Human Life, That Evidence Is Not Celebrated’

Asha Sarath Viral MMS Video: Alleged Clip Resurfaces On Social Media

On Camera, Young Couple Have Intimate Moments Inside Train, Footage Resurfaces

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

The Vvaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate With Zero Cuts Ahead Of September 25 Release – Details Inside

From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

QUICK LINKS