Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India made its debut for the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday, 22 nd September, following a 147-run beating of the Sri Lankan women’s T20 cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India’s medal count stood at 7 with one gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze, placing the nation in the 7th position.

Medal standings for Asian Games 2026 show China in the top position, Japan in second, and South Korea in third. But the mark might be different when more events are closed on day 3 and beyond.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Moves to 8th Place

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 People’s Republic of China 31 13 7 51 2 Japan 10 15 17 42 3 Kazakhstan 6 1 5 12 4 Republic of Korea 5 4 16 25 5 Thailand 4 1 1 6 6 Hong Kong, China 3 4 4 11 7 Tajikistan 2 1 1 4 8 India 1 4 2 7 9 Uzbekistan 1 4 1 6 10 Chinese Taipei 1 3 5 9

India Women’s Team Wins Gold

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India team played aggressively and dominated against Sri Lanka. Upon being asked to bat first, Indian women made a humongous score of 216 for three wickets. Smriti Mandhana scored 79 runs off 45 balls, Shafali Verma scored 45 runs off 29 balls, while Richa Ghosh scored an unbeaten 49 off just 22 balls. Sri Lanka were bundled out for 69 runs in the end, and India won the game by a big margin of 147 runs and retained the women’s cricket gold medal at the Asian Games.

Roshibina Devi Confirms Another Medal in Wushu

India also received a medal boost through Roshibina Devi. The Manipuri wushu star defeated Macao’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the women’s Sanda 60kg quarter-final to enter the semifinals, guaranteeing herself at least a bronze medal. The medal will be Roshibina’s third successive Asian Games medal, following bronze at Jakarta 2018 and silver at Hangzhou 2023.

Also Read: India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball