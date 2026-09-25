Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25). The Indian pair produced a dominant performance in the final at the Aichi General Shooting Range to give India its second gold medal of the Games. The victory also took India’s medal tally to 19, with the country moving up to 12th position in the overall standings.
Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold
Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh were in control from the start of the 10m air pistol mixed team final. The Indian pair opened Stage 1 with a score of 103.0 in the first series before extending their lead with 202.4 and 303.5 in the subsequent series.
The duo continued their strong run in Stage 2, reaching 364.7 before moving further ahead with 424.9 after 18 shots. Indonesia were the first team eliminated from the four-team final, while Iran finished with 415.8 points to secure the bronze medal.
India Hold Nerve to Seal Gold Medal
India carried a seven-point advantage into the final stage, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi keeping their composure to finish with a total score of 484.6. South Korea finished second to take the silver medal, while India secured the gold.
Kamaljeet and Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification round to book their place in the medal contest. Their qualification score of 587 was enough to put India at the top of the standings heading into the final.
India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026
Following the gold medal won by Kamaljeet and Suruchi, India have moved to 12th position in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings. The country now has 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, taking its overall medal tally to 19. The latest standings place India behind Malaysia and ahead of Kuwait in the medal table.
- Gold: 2
- Silver: 8
- Bronze: 9
- Total Medals: 19
- India’s Position: 12th
Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally
- China: 85 Gold, 30 Silver, 20 Bronze — 134 Total
- Japan: 21 Gold, 36 Silver, 38 Bronze — 95 Total
- South Korea: 11 Gold, 14 Silver, 29 Bronze — 54 Total
- Kazakhstan: 8 Gold, 8 Silver, 10 Bronze — 26 Total
- Uzbekistan: 6 Gold, 15 Silver, 8 Bronze — 29 Total
- Iran: 6 Gold, 10 Silver, 6 Bronze — 22 Total
- Thailand: 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze — 17 Total
- Hong Kong, China: 4 Gold, 10 Silver, 9 Bronze — 23 Total
- North Korea: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze — 9 Total
- Bahrain: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 5 Total
- Malaysia: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9 Total
- India: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze — 19 Total
India’s Second Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026
Kamaljeet and Suruchi’s shooting gold adds to the women’s cricket team’s gold medal and takes India’s gold-medal count to two at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The result also strengthens India’s medal haul in shooting, with the sport continuing to contribute significantly to the country’s campaign.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.