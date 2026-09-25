LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25). The Indian pair produced a dominant performance in the final at the Aichi General Shooting Range to give India its second gold medal of the Games. The victory also took India's medal tally to 19, with the country moving up to 12th position in the overall standings.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 09:36 IST

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25). The Indian pair produced a dominant performance in the final at the Aichi General Shooting Range to give India its second gold medal of the Games. The victory also took India’s medal tally to 19, with the country moving up to 12th position in the overall standings.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh were in control from the start of the 10m air pistol mixed team final. The Indian pair opened Stage 1 with a score of 103.0 in the first series before extending their lead with 202.4 and 303.5 in the subsequent series.

You Might Be Interested In

The duo continued their strong run in Stage 2, reaching 364.7 before moving further ahead with 424.9 after 18 shots. Indonesia were the first team eliminated from the four-team final, while Iran finished with 415.8 points to secure the bronze medal.

India Hold Nerve to Seal Gold Medal

India carried a seven-point advantage into the final stage, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi keeping their composure to finish with a total score of 484.6. South Korea finished second to take the silver medal, while India secured the gold.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification round to book their place in the medal contest. Their qualification score of 587 was enough to put India at the top of the standings heading into the final.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

Following the gold medal won by Kamaljeet and Suruchi, India have moved to 12th position in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings. The country now has 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, taking its overall medal tally to 19. The latest standings place India behind Malaysia and ahead of Kuwait in the medal table.

  • Gold: 2
  • Silver: 8
  • Bronze: 9
  • Total Medals: 19
  • India’s Position: 12th

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally

  • China: 85 Gold, 30 Silver, 20 Bronze — 134 Total
  • Japan: 21 Gold, 36 Silver, 38 Bronze — 95 Total
  • South Korea: 11 Gold, 14 Silver, 29 Bronze — 54 Total
  • Kazakhstan: 8 Gold, 8 Silver, 10 Bronze — 26 Total
  • Uzbekistan: 6 Gold, 15 Silver, 8 Bronze — 29 Total
  • Iran: 6 Gold, 10 Silver, 6 Bronze — 22 Total
  • Thailand: 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze — 17 Total
  • Hong Kong, China: 4 Gold, 10 Silver, 9 Bronze — 23 Total
  • North Korea: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze — 9 Total
  • Bahrain: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 5 Total
  • Malaysia: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9 Total
  • India: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze — 19 Total

India’s Second Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026

Kamaljeet and Suruchi’s shooting gold adds to the women’s cricket team’s gold medal and takes India’s gold-medal count to two at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The result also strengthens India’s medal haul in shooting, with the sport continuing to contribute significantly to the country’s campaign.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

AFG vs NEP Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Watch Video: Unbelievable! Marco Jansen Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Matt Renshaw in SA vs AUS 1st ODI in Durban

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Take to Nets as Team India Gathers in Trivandrum Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 25: Divya Chitale, Kabaddi Teams in Action | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Fan Performs Sajdah On Pitch After Clicking Selfie With Pakistan Star During First-Class Match At Abbottabad Stadium

LATEST NEWS

Did You Know Aamir Khan And Karisma Kapoor’s Kiss In Raja Hindustani Was Shot Over Three Days? 6 Most Talked-About Bollywood Kissing Scenes

Hyderabad Man Stabbed Mercilessly After Aides Suspect He Spoke To Police About Drug Peddling, CCTV Shows Victim Knifed Repeatedly

‘Even If There’s An Affair…’; Govinda Reacts To Komal Rani Dating Rumours, Calls The Controversy A ‘Strategically Planned’ Move

No Road, No Ambulance Access: Sick Man Carried On Cot For 1 Km As Viral Video Exposes Village’s Grim Reality In Ranchi

Marry Umair Viral MMS: 7-Minute 11-Second Video Is Trending Again, But What Is The Truth?

Astha Kunj Gang Rape: Delhi Minor Reveals Horrifying Details Of Assault, Cops Find Condoms At Scene

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Disha Salian Case: ‘I Am Only Afraid Of Losing….’ Sooraj Pancholi Finally Says What He Fears Most

Shah Rukh Khan vs Salman Khan Net Worth: One Has Rs 10,000 Crore, The Other Rs 3,000 Crore! Who Is Richer?

Husband Came Home With Chicken, Drunken Fight With Wife Turns Fatal; 6-Year-Old Daughter Dies

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

QUICK LINKS