Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi Seal 10m Air Pistol Gold Medal as India Jump to 12th Position in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Medal Updates: Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday (Sep 25). The Indian pair produced a dominant performance in the final at the Aichi General Shooting Range to give India its second gold medal of the Games. The victory also took India’s medal tally to 19, with the country moving up to 12th position in the overall standings.

Kamaljeet-Suruchi Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh were in control from the start of the 10m air pistol mixed team final. The Indian pair opened Stage 1 with a score of 103.0 in the first series before extending their lead with 202.4 and 303.5 in the subsequent series.

The duo continued their strong run in Stage 2, reaching 364.7 before moving further ahead with 424.9 after 18 shots. Indonesia were the first team eliminated from the four-team final, while Iran finished with 415.8 points to secure the bronze medal.

India Hold Nerve to Seal Gold Medal

India carried a seven-point advantage into the final stage, with Kamaljeet and Suruchi keeping their composure to finish with a total score of 484.6. South Korea finished second to take the silver medal, while India secured the gold.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi had earlier topped the qualification round to book their place in the medal contest. Their qualification score of 587 was enough to put India at the top of the standings heading into the final.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

Following the gold medal won by Kamaljeet and Suruchi, India have moved to 12th position in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings. The country now has 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals, taking its overall medal tally to 19. The latest standings place India behind Malaysia and ahead of Kuwait in the medal table.

Gold: 2

2 Silver: 8

8 Bronze: 9

9 Total Medals: 19

19 India’s Position: 12th

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally

China: 85 Gold, 30 Silver, 20 Bronze — 134 Total

85 Gold, 30 Silver, 20 Bronze — 134 Total Japan: 21 Gold, 36 Silver, 38 Bronze — 95 Total

21 Gold, 36 Silver, 38 Bronze — 95 Total South Korea: 11 Gold, 14 Silver, 29 Bronze — 54 Total

11 Gold, 14 Silver, 29 Bronze — 54 Total Kazakhstan: 8 Gold, 8 Silver, 10 Bronze — 26 Total

8 Gold, 8 Silver, 10 Bronze — 26 Total Uzbekistan: 6 Gold, 15 Silver, 8 Bronze — 29 Total

6 Gold, 15 Silver, 8 Bronze — 29 Total Iran: 6 Gold, 10 Silver, 6 Bronze — 22 Total

6 Gold, 10 Silver, 6 Bronze — 22 Total Thailand: 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze — 17 Total

6 Gold, 4 Silver, 7 Bronze — 17 Total Hong Kong, China: 4 Gold, 10 Silver, 9 Bronze — 23 Total

4 Gold, 10 Silver, 9 Bronze — 23 Total North Korea: 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze — 9 Total

3 Gold, 3 Silver, 3 Bronze — 9 Total Bahrain: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 5 Total

3 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 5 Total Malaysia: 3 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9 Total

3 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9 Total India: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 9 Bronze — 19 Total

India’s Second Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026

Kamaljeet and Suruchi’s shooting gold adds to the women’s cricket team’s gold medal and takes India’s gold-medal count to two at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. The result also strengthens India’s medal haul in shooting, with the sport continuing to contribute significantly to the country’s campaign.