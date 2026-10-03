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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport

Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport

17-year-old Kumkum Mohod continued her remarkable run in Asian Games 2026 as she continued to make inroads in the multi-sports event in Japan.

Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women's Recurve Sport. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women's Recurve Sport. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 08:59 IST

Asian Games 2026: 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod continued her remarkable run in Asian Games 2026 as she continued to make inroads in the multi-sports event in Japan. Having won gold with Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma in the women’s recurve team final and silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara in the mixed team event, the teenage prodigy has created history by bagging the highest prize by clinching India’s first-ever individual women’s recurve gold medal. It’s worth exploring Mohod’s background after a stunning performance across events in Japan.

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Asian Games 2026: Who is Kumkum Mohod?

Born on March 10, 2009 in Amravati, Maharashtra, Mohod comes from a very humble background, having grown up in Gosavi Colony. Despite her parents’ consistent financial struggles, they supported her wholeheartedly in pursuing her ambition in becoming a sportsperson. Her father Anil Manohar Mohod reportedly runs a small home-made business entailing in making cardboard boxes for sweet shops. Mohod’s grandmother Kusum played a vital role early in her life, giving her ₹3000 to buy a basic wooden bow to facilitate her practice as the family couldn’t afford professional equipment. While Kumkum initially commuted to training in a shared auto-rickshaw with other local children, the family struggled to afford that gradually. Instead, her father personally dropped her to the academy every day on his motorcycle.

Having been introduced to the sport as a student of Class 4 in 2018, Kumkum joined the Radhey Archery Academy in Amravati, guided by coach Prafull Dange. The youngster won a medal only six months after being introduced to the sport and clinched silver at the sub-junior nationals. She soon debuted in the 2025 Asia Cup too. Kumkum marked herself out for higher honours on the global stage by winning gold with the Archery team in the 2026 Archery World Cup. The same event saw her win gold in the mixed team recurve event with Bommadevara.

Asian Games 2026: Kumkum Mohod thrives under pressure in the final

The 17-year-old prevailed 6-5 after the final was tied at 5-5 following five sets. With the gold medal decided by a single arrow, Oh shot an 8 before Kumkum held her nerve to land a perfect 10 and seal the title, according to ESPN. Kumkum’s victory made her the first Indian woman to win a medal in the individual recurve event at the Asian Games, and she went one step further by claiming gold.

The final began with Oh taking the opening set 29-27 to move 2-0 ahead. The second set was tied 29-29, leaving the Korean with a 3-1 advantage.
Kumkum responded brilliantly in the third set, producing three successive 10s for a perfect 30 as Oh managed 29. The Indian levelled the contest at 3-3 before Oh regained the lead by taking the fourth set 28-27. Facing elimination heading into the fifth set, Kumkum delivered under pressure. She shot three 10s to finish with 30 while Oh scored 28, forcing a shoot-off at 5-5. Kumkum then produced the decisive arrow, hitting the 10-ring after Oh had managed only an 8.

In the process, she has secured an early individual quota spot for India at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 too.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Kumkum Mohod

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Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport

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Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport
Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport
Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport
Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport
Asian Games 2026: Meet Kumkum Mohod — From Starting With ₹3,000 Worth Wooden Bow To Winning Two Gold Medals In Women’s Recurve Sport

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