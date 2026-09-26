Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Quarter-Final Fixtures Revealed: Who Will India And Pakistan Face? Check Full Schedule

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: The quarter-finals fixture of Men’s Asian Games Cricket are set as the opponents for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have been revealed. The last set of group matches took place on September 26, Saturday, with the two quarter-finals set for September 28 (Monday) and 29 (Tuesday).

Asian Games 2026: Who will India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka face in the quarter-finals?

Here is the schedule of Men’s Asian Games 2026 cricket quarter-finals

Date/Day Match Venue September 28, Monday Pakistan vs Hong Kong Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 28, Monday India vs Afghanistan Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 29, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs Nepal Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin September 29, Tuesday Bangladesh vs Malaysia Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Asian Games 2026: Team India eye second consecutive gold medal

India, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will look to retain the gold medal, having won it in 2023 after rain washed out their final against Afghcuranistan. The Men in Blue had clinched gold based on their higher finish in the continental standings. With Afghanistan as their quarter-final opposition, they have a very familiar opposition waiting. The two sides have faced off in 12 T20Is, with India winning all of them and the remaining one finishing in no result. The reigning world T20I champions had crushed the Afghans 3-0 in the recent three-game T20I series.

However, they evaded a massive scare against Japan in a historic one-off T20I at the Sano International Ground in Japan. With the 20-over contest reduced to only five due to rain and wet outfield, the home side put Team India into bat. Capping off by dismissing Abhishek Sharma for a duck, Japan restricted the sub-continent nation to only 32 in five overs.

But Axar Patel helped his side successfully defend eight runs in the final over to deliver a two-run victory. Hence, the reigning world champions will not take any side lightly in the Asian Games and will look to bring their A-game against all the sides.

India Squad for Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam