Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026: India’s Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will compete in the men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). The event will feature 14 athletes from nine countries in a direct final, with no qualifying round. Rohit enters the competition with a season-best throw of 87.68m, while Yash Vir will also look to secure a medal for India in the absence of Neeraj Chopra, who is sidelined with a ligament tear. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the men’s javelin throw final in India.

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Javelin Throw Final Match Details

Event: Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final Date: Monday (Sep 28), 2026

Monday (Sep 28), 2026 Venue: Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, Nagoya, Japan Start Time: 4:45 PM IST

4:45 PM IST Format: Direct Final featuring 14 athletes from nine countries

When Will the Men’s Javelin Throw Final Take Place at Asian Games 2026?

The men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026 will take place on Monday (Sep 28), with the competition scheduled to begin at 4:45 PM IST. All 14 athletes will compete directly in the final without a qualifying round.

Where Will the Men’s Javelin Throw Final Be Held?

The men’s javelin throw final at the Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya, Japan. Athletes from nine countries will compete for the medals.

Which Indian Athletes Are Competing in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will represent India in the men’s javelin throw final. Rohit has recorded a season-best throw of 87.68m, achieved in Bhubaneswar in August, which is the second-best mark among the 14 competitors. Yash Vir’s personal best of 85.41m earned him a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

India will compete without Neeraj Chopra, who is unavailable due to a ligament tear. The Indian duo will aim to continue the country’s recent success in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Games.

Who Are the Favourites in the Men’s Javelin Throw Final?

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage enters the competition as the World No. 1, with a season-best throw of 92.62m, the longest mark in the world this year. Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem is also part of the field, with a season-best of 81.49m.

Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama, who has a personal best of 87.16m, and Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Ranasinghe, with a personal best of 85.78m, are also among the notable competitors. Athletes from South Korea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia and Kuwait will complete the field.

Where to Watch the Men’s Javelin Throw Final Live on TV in India?

The Asian Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5 in India. Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports 3, while Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary will be available on Sony Sports 4.

How to Watch the Men’s Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to Watch the Men’s Javelin Throw Final Live in the USA?

Willow Sports is the broadcaster for the Asian Games 2026 in the United States. Viewers should check the broadcaster’s schedule to confirm whether the men’s javelin throw final will be available live.