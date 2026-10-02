Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda, two-time gold medalist at the Asian Games, has been selected as India’s flag-bearer for Sunday’s closing ceremony. This makes her one of the nation’s most successful athletes at the continental competition.

The 27-year-old, who returned to India a day after securing her third medal on Thursday, a gold in the trap mixed team event alongside Kynan Chenai, will fly back to Nagoya on Saturday morning to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Creates History

Neeru’s historic Asian Games campaign started taking shape on Tuesday when she became the first Indian woman to secure individual trap shooting gold at the continental showpiece, topping the eight-shooter field with a score of 26.

Neeru Dhanda Breaks Multiple Records

She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28. The shooter was also a top performer in her women’s team trap silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, scoring 118 out of 125.

The next day came a landmark mixed trap team gold with Kynan Chenai, where the duo breached the Asian Games record of 30 held by Qatar to score 34 and get India’s first-ever mixed team trap shooting event gold. Now with three medals, including two standout golds, Neeru has arrived in Delhi as one of the brightest Indian stars.

Neeru had earlier set the Asian stage on fire in the Asian Shooting Championships during August last year, getting golds in individual and team events. She is also an ISSF World Cup gold medalist, having won an individual gold in Italy back in July.

Neeru Dhanda Reacts After Strong Asian Games 2026 Performance

Speaking on her dominant performance, Neeru said, “I do not have words to express it. The feelings are on a very high level. Winning gold for the country is a matter of great pride for me, my family, the federation, SAI, and the Bhopal Shooting Academy. Everyone has contributed, including OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest),” she told ANI.

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