LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

Neeru Dhanda has been named India’s flag-bearer for the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony after a historic campaign in Nagoya. The Indian shooter won two gold medals and a silver, including individual and mixed team trap shooting golds.

Neeru Dhanda has been named India's flag bearer at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Neeru Dhanda has been named India's flag bearer at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 19:11 IST

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda, two-time gold medalist at the Asian Games, has been selected as India’s flag-bearer for Sunday’s closing ceremony. This makes her one of the nation’s most successful athletes at the continental competition.

The 27-year-old, who returned to India a day after securing her third medal on Thursday, a gold in the trap mixed team event alongside Kynan Chenai, will fly back to Nagoya on Saturday morning to lead the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Creates History

Neeru’s historic Asian Games campaign started taking shape on Tuesday when she became the first Indian woman to secure individual trap shooting gold at the continental showpiece, topping the eight-shooter field with a score of 26. 

Neeru Dhanda Breaks Multiple Records

She also set an Asian record on her Games debut in qualification, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with 28. The shooter was also a top performer in her women’s team trap silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer, scoring 118 out of 125. 

The next day came a landmark mixed trap team gold with Kynan Chenai, where the duo breached the Asian Games record of 30 held by Qatar to score 34 and get India’s first-ever mixed team trap shooting event gold. Now with three medals, including two standout golds, Neeru has arrived in Delhi as one of the brightest Indian stars.

Neeru had earlier set the Asian stage on fire in the Asian Shooting Championships during August last year, getting golds in individual and team events. She is also an ISSF World Cup gold medalist, having won an individual gold in Italy back in July.

Neeru Dhanda Reacts After Strong Asian Games 2026 Performance

Speaking on her dominant performance, Neeru said, “I do not have words to express it. The feelings are on a very high level. Winning gold for the country is a matter of great pride for me, my family, the federation, SAI, and the Bhopal Shooting Academy. Everyone has contributed, including OGQ (Olympic Gold Quest),” she told ANI.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign
Tags: Asian Games 2026Neeru Dhanda

RELATED News

A New Role, A Homecoming And A Big Opportunity: Naman Dhir Reveals What India Expect From Him

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026: What is Repechage? Why Is It Used at Asian Games, Olympics and How Does It Work in Wrestling? | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Why More Individual Investors Are Opening Digital Demat Accounts

Komal Rani Slams Critics Over Govinda Link-Up Rumours, Calls Out ‘Hypocrisy’: ‘We Are Working Together’

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

Dino Morea Arrested After 8-Hour EOW Questioning? — What Is His Link To Mithi River Scam? Full Row Explained

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Named India’s Flag-Bearer After Historic 2-Gold Medal Campaign

QUICK LINKS