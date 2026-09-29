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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

With Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda scripting history by winning gold in the women's individual trap event on September 29, Tuesday, his coach Peter Wilson couldn't contain his excitement. A video surfaced on social media showed his over-the-top reaction as the clip went viral.

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 15:38 IST

Asian Games 2026: With Indian shooter Neeru Dhanda scripting history by winning gold in the women’s individual trap event on September 29, Tuesday, his coach Peter Wilson couldn’t contain his excitement. A video surfaced on social media showed his over-the-top reaction as the clip went viral.

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Asian Games 2026: How did Peter Wilson react to Neeru Dhanda’s achievement?

Minutes after he knew that Dhanda had won gold, Wilson, who was sitting and watching holding the umbrella amid rain, jumped in joy. Wilson, who himself is a double trap champion from London Olympics in 2012, hilariously broke his umbrella

See the raw emotions coming from Coach Peter Wilson (London Olympics Double Trap Champion) today when Neeru confirmed Gold🥇 at #AsianGames
Broke the games umbrella in joy 😅pic.twitter.com/uwlubsjWRt https://t.co/Qb9KKBdwew

— Amit Kumar De (@AmitK98infinite) September 29, 2026

Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda dedicates gold medal to her mother

Speaking after clinching gold, Dhanda reflected on her humble background, claiming that her mother has a big contribution in getting her to where she is. She told ANI News:

“I dedicate this medal to my mother, to my coach, and to the entire country of India. I want to put this medal around my mother’s neck and my coach’s neck. I am very excited about that. The feeling is super high-level. I am very excited. I have won a Gold medal for my country, and hearing our country’s national anthem play was a moment of immense pride for me. My father is a farmer and my mother is a housewife. My mother has contributed a lot to my life. My paternal aunt, Ajado Devi, was a Kabaddi player, and I am very inspired by her. My coach, Mansher Singh, has also contributed greatly. He has been with me for the last six years, working with me right from the grassroots level. I also want to mention my entire team—Vikram sir, our coach Peter Wilson (who is an Olympic champion and works with our Indian team), Ashwani ma’am (physio), TJ sir (psychologist), and all my teammates. Everyone’s support was crucial, and thanks to them, I am here.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the 26-year-old had also won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer in the women’s trap team event. India had accumulated 328 points, agonisingly behind China, who won gold with 346 points.

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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026home-hero-pos-14Neeru DhandaPeter Wilson

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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

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Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda Wins Historic Gold, Coach Peter Wilson Breaks Umbrella in Wild Celebration | WATCH VIDEO

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