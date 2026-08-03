Asian Games 2026: No Men’s 4×100m Relay Team For India? Report Makes Massive Claim

Asian Games 2026: With the Commonwealth Games 2026 just concluding, the medal winners in Glasgow, Scotland will quickly turn their focus to the Asian Games, which will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4, 2026. With India set to be one of the biggest contenders to top the medal charts, they have suffered a major jolt as a report has claimed that there will be no Men’s 4×100M Relay during the event. But what is the reason for the same?

Asian Games 2026: Why will there be no Men’s 4×100M Relay event in Japan?

According to the report, as published by an account on X, there will be no Men’s 4×100M Relay race in Asian Games 2026 and instead, India will field a mixed team in the category. The update further mentioned that the relay squad had been training rigorously under coach James Hillier at the Jio Institute, a camp dedicated to winning the event. Nevertheless, a series of injuries to key athletes forced the decision. But the names of those injured weren’t mentioned. The update mentioned the below statement:

🚨 #BREAKING: NO MEN’S 4×100M RELAY FOR INDIA AT THE ASIAN GAMES!! India’s men’s 4×100m relay team will not compete at the upcoming Asian Games 2026. Instead, India will field a team in the mixed 4×100m relay. “The federation has decided to prioritise the mixed relay team over… pic.twitter.com/TuDq4VH1tP — nnis Sports (@nnis_sports) August 3, 2026







“The federation has decided to prioritise the mixed relay team over the men’s team due to injuries in the men’s squad.”

However, there is no official update from any Asian Games’ official yet about the same.

Asian Games 2026: How many medals will India win in the 2022 edition?

As far as medal count in Asian Games 2022 goes, India stood at 4th with 106 of them below China (383), South Korea (190) and Japan (188). The sub-continent nation will certainly be aiming higher and a better show than what they put in the Commonwealth Games.

With 41 sports in the event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, including Badminton, Cricket, Kabaddi, Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Hockey, Volleyball and many more, India will want to end up at least in Top 3 for medal count.