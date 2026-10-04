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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya

India finished fourth in the Asian Games 2026 medal tally with 85 medals, including 21 golds. Athletics emerged as India's most successful sport by total medals, while archery dominated in gold medals, highlighting the nation's growing strength at the Aichi-Nagoya Asiad.

Athletics and Archery were India's most successful sports at the Asian Games 2026.
Athletics and Archery were India's most successful sports at the Asian Games 2026.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 15:44 IST

Asian Games 2026: India completed its campaign in the Asian Games 2026 held in Aichi-Nagoya with a total of 85 medals to end in fourth position in the overall country rankings. The Indian team attained a total of 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals in a number of sports, demonstrating rising dominance in the major prizes, having grown quite a bit stronger on the continent. While archery proved its mettle with the maximum number of gold medals, athletics offered the maximum count to the medal total.

Athletics Tops India’s Medal Count

Athletics was again India’s top-performing sport at the Games for total medals. Indian athletes in track and field added the largest share of medals to the national coffers (athletes in short, middle, and long-distance races, jumping, and throwing disciplines made up the bulk of medal-winning athletes).

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There were a few memorable performances from the athletics arena. Gulveer Singh was one of India’s most successful athletes in these Games. There were breakthrough successes for India in events where the nation had a reputation for underachieving.

Archery Emerges as India’s Golden Sport 

If medals were athletics’ domain, gold medals belonged to archery. Indian archers delivered a remarkable campaign and finished as the country’s leading gold-medal-winning sport. Archery brought home five gold medals, including major victories in recurve events that challenged traditional powerhouses.

A memorable event was the first-ever individual recurve gold for Kumkum Anil Mohod, and the Indian women’s recurve team delivered a notable performance. It once again proved India as one of the Asian archery forces and played an important part in uplifting India’s standing on the medal tally.

Shooting and Wrestling Stand Out as Contributors to India’s Success

Besides athletics and archery, many other sports delivered significant gold medals. Shooting secured 15 medals, and boxing won three golds, in one of the best Asian Games campaigns for the sport in recent times. Wrestling added two golds, with many podium finishes; cricket, hockey, and kabaddi kept India’s supremacy intact by defending or grabbing new continental championships.

The other two sports that created history were golf and weightlifting. Pranavi Urs was the first-ever woman to win a gold in golf, and weightlifting’s Mirabai Chanu won her first medal in the Asian Games. All in all, the Aichi-Nagoya edition was a perfect display of India’s increased depth in sports, with athletics and archery leading the way.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

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Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya
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Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya
Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya
Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya
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Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya

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