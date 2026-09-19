Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: When and Where to Watch Live in India, Check TV Channel, Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: The 2026 Asian Games will officially begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (Sep 19). Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat will carry the Indian flag at the opening ceremony after Sehrawat was named a late replacement for Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Here are all the details, including the opening ceremony date, time, TV channel and live streaming details in India.

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Details

Event: Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Time in Japan: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST Time in India: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live on TV in India?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5. Regional-language coverage will also be available on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony live on the SonyLIV App and website. The live streaming will be available from 2:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 19.

Who Are India’s Flag-Bearers for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony?

Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat have been named India’s flag-bearers for the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony. Bhaker created history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the first athlete from independent India to win two medals at a single edition of the Games.

Sehrawat, one of India’s most experienced kabaddi players, was named a late replacement after Tajinderpal Singh Toor became unavailable for the ceremony due to receiving his kit late. Bhaker and Sehrawat will lead the Indian contingent during the Parade of Nations.

How Many Indian Athletes Will Compete at the Asian Games 2026?

Around 500 Indian athletes will compete across 35 sports at the Asian Games 2026, while a 158-member Indian contingent will participate in the Opening Ceremony. Athletics has the biggest Indian representation, with more than 75 athletes in the team.

What Was India’s Medal Tally at the Last Asian Games?

India recorded its best-ever performance at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, winning 107 medals, including 28 gold. Athletics contributed 29 medals, including six gold, while shooting won 22 medals, including seven gold.

The 20th Asian Games will feature athletes from 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. Japan is hosting the continental multi-sport event for the third time, following previous editions in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.