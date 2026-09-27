Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda Redeems Herself And Guarantees Medal in Women’s 65 kg Boxing

Parveen Hooda, Asian Games 2026: At the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Indian boxer Parveen Hooda won the women’s 65 kg quarterfinal on Sunday, confirming another boxing medal for her country. The 26-year-old had earlier won the Asian Championships in 2022 and won a brone in the same year at the World Championships.

Parveen Hooda Confirms Asian Games 2026 Medal

Parveen beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold.

Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist.

Ankush Panghal Confirms Medal in Men’s 80kg Boxing

Earlier, Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men’s 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision.

Ankush’s speed and punching were a class apart against the Tajik boxer. Nekruz was trying to counter-punch and defend in the first round, while Ankush was really proactive with his punches, especially the right hooks. The Indian took the first round 5-0.

Anahat Singh And Abhay Singh Win Silver Medals in Squash Singles

Earlier, India’s rising squash star Anahat Singh secured a silver medal for the nation in the women’s singles competition, losing the gold medal clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Sunday. Anahat lost to Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam 3-0. The match lasted just 27 minutes, with Anahat losing the first two games 4-11, 4-11. Later, the final game was slightly more competitive, but Anahat still lost 7-11.

India’s wait for an individual squash gold medal at the Asian Games continued as Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles final on Sunday. Abhay, ranked 26th in the world, was unable to match the Malaysian world No. 17’s consistency in the gold-medal clash as Eain Yow completed a straight-games victory to defend his Asian Games title

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Updates: Abhay Singh Settles For Silver Medal in Men’s Squash as Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow Wins Gold