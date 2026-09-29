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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout LIVE Streaming: Indian boxer Parveen Hooda booked her place in the women's 65kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China's Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision in the semifinal on Tuesday, September 29. Parveen will face Chinese Taipei's Chen Nien-chin in the final as she looks to secure the gold medal for India. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin boxing final.

Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 11:34 IST

Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout LIVE Streaming: Indian boxer Parveen Hooda booked her place in the women’s 65kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision in the semifinal on Tuesday, September 29. Parveen will face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the final as she looks to secure the gold medal for India. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin boxing final.

Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout Match Details

  • Match: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin, Women’s 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout
  • Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
  • Venue: Boxing Arena, Aichi-Nagoya
  • Start Time: Yet to be announced

Where to Watch Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin Live on TV?

The Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin women’s 65kg boxing gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg boxing gold medal bout live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The live streaming details will be updated once the official bout timing is announced.

How Did Parveen Hooda Reach the 65kg Boxing Final?

Parveen Hooda defeated China’s Li Shu 5-0 by unanimous decision in the women’s 65kg semifinal on Tuesday. The Indian boxer produced a composed performance, waiting for the right opportunities before unleashing her punches and consistently landing more than her Chinese opponent across the rounds.

Li attempted to fight her way back into the contest, but Parveen maintained control throughout the bout to complete a comprehensive victory and secure her place in the gold medal match. She will now take on Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the final on October 2.

India’s Other Boxing Semifinalists

India have two more boxers scheduled to compete in the semifinals later on Tuesday. Ankush Panghal will take on Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev in the men’s 80kg category, while Narender will face Kazakhstan’s Aibek Oralbay in the men’s +90kg division.

India at Asian Games 2026

Indian shooters also added a silver medal earlier on Tuesday in the women’s trap team event. Neeru Dhanda, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combined for a score of 328, while China won gold with 346 and Kuwait claimed bronze with 325. Neeru, who topped the individual qualification, also advanced to the women’s trap final and made a strong start by hitting all five of her opening shots.

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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda vs Chen Nien-chin 65kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

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