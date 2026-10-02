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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team

Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team

PM Narendra Modi congratulated Asian Games 2026 gold medalists Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian women’s hockey team. India’s women defeated China for hockey gold, while wrestlers and boxers delivered historic victories in Aichi-Nagoya.

PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Lovlina Borgohain, and other gold medalists from the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit ANI
PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Lovlina Borgohain, and other gold medalists from the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 21:06 IST

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Asian Games 2026 Medalists: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, and Lovlina Borgohain of the Indian women’s hockey team for their gold medals at the Asian Games 2026.

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Win Gold

The Indian women’s hockey team produced a historic performance, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal. The triumph marks India’s first women’s hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. The gold medal also brings a significant reward for the Indian team, as the victory secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Women’s Hockey Team

In an X post by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women’s hockey team on winning gold at the Asian Games after more than four decades, praising their skills, teamwork and determination while saying the success would further boost hockey’s popularity across the country.

“A very special moment for Indian Hockey! The people of India are rejoicing in the success of the Women’s Hockey Team, who bring home the coveted Gold at the Asian Games and that too after over 4 decades. This is the result of outstanding skills and teamwork. Their determination is very inspiring as well. My best wishes to the team for their upcoming endeavours. May this success contribute to Hockey’s popularity across the nation: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

Sujeet Kalkal Wins 1st Wrestling Gold Medal at Asian Games 2026

Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal secured a historic gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games, defeating Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men’s freestyle 65kg final on Friday.

Praising Sujeet, PM Modi said, “Congratulations to Sujeet on winning the Men’s 65kg Freestyle Wrestling Gold at the Asian Games after a thrilling victory in the final. On his Asian Games debut, he has delivered India’s first Wrestling Gold of this edition. It is indeed a memorable triumph! Wishing him the very best for the times to come: PM @narendramodi.”

PM Narendra Modi Hails Indian Boxers Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain

Ankush Panghal also sealed a gold medal, beating Kim Min-seong of South Korea in the men’s 80 kg boxing final on Friday.

PM Modi congratulated Ankush on winning gold, praising his emphatic final victory, passion and dedication, and noting that his success ended India’s boxing campaign on a strong note.

“Gold for Ankush! Congrats to Ankush on winning the Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold at the Asian Games with an emphatic victory in the final. His passion and dedication are noteworthy. His success ensures that India’s boxing campaign at the Asian Games ends on a great note: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

Boxer Parveen Hooda also secured a boxing gold, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-Chen in the final of the women’s 65 kg event at the ongoing Asian Games.

Congratulating her, PM Modi praised her hard-fought final victory, dedication and contribution to Indian boxing.

“A magnificent Gold! Congratulations to Parveen on winning the Women’s 65kg Boxing Gold at the Asian Games after a hard-fought final. Hers is a remarkable achievement that adds another glorious chapter to Indian boxing. Her success is deeply motivating and highlights her dedication to sporting excellence. My best wishes for her endeavours in the times ahead: PM @narendramodi,” he said in the X post.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain also made history on her 29th birthday, overcoming China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final to secure India’s first-ever goal in this category. 

PM Modi congratulated Borgohain on winning the gold, praising her emphatic 5-0 final victory and determination throughout her sporting journey.

“A very fine performance from @LovlinaBorgohai! Congratulations to Lovlina on winning Gold in the Women’s 75 kg Boxing event at the Asian Games with an emphatic 5-0 victory in the final. Her sporting journey reflects remarkable determination and excellence. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi,” he said.

Also Read: Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: India Captain Hails ODI Legends’ Experience

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Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team
Tags: Ankush PanghalAsian Games 2026Lovlina BorgohainParveen HoodaPM Narendra ModiSujeet Kalkal

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Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team

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Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team
Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team
Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team
Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team
Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team

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