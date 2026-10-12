Asian Games 2026: Rajnath Singh Congratulates Armed Forces Athletes After Historic 27-Medal Haul

On Monday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated athletes from the Armed Forces who took home 27 medals from the just finished Asian Games in Japan, including six gold, eleven silver, and ten bronze.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, also attended the event, which was held to commemorate the Services’ best-ever performance in the esteemed international athletic event.

Army Athletes Enjoy Their Best-Ever Performance

A total of 92 athletes from the three Services competed in 19 disciplines, making a significant contribution to India’s fourth-place finish. The Indian contingent secured 85 medals overall, comprising 21 Gold, 27 Silver and 37 Bronze.

The Services athletes accounted for 32 per cent of India’s total medal tally and 28.57 per cent of its Gold medals.

Neeru Dhanda And Gulveer Singh Star at Asian Games 2026

Among the standout performers was Naib Subedar Neeru Dhanda, who won two Gold medals and one Silver. She became the first Indian woman to win Gold in the individual women’s Trap event at the Games.

Naib Subedar Gulveer Singh claimed two Silver medals and one Bronze, becoming the first Indian male track-and-field athlete to win three individual medals at a single edition of the Asian Games.

Havildar Sawan Barwal won Silver in the men’s marathon with a national-record time of 2:11:37, ending India’s 44-year wait for a marathon medal at the Asian Games. Naib Subedar Sarvesh Kushare also secured a historic medal in the men’s high jump, marking India’s first medal in the event at the Games in 56 years.

Rajnath Singh Praises Defence Forces For Unprecedented Success at Asian Games 2026

Interacting with the sportspersons at an event in New Delhi, Singh attributed their success to discipline, hard work, team spirit and sporting excellence. He said the journey to winning a medal involves immense dedication, early-morning training, gym sessions, injuries, recovery and consistent efforts while balancing unit duties with sports preparations and staying away from families.

Addressing the athletes who participated but could not win, Singh stressed that true defeat lies in giving up.

He stated that every participant contributed to bringing honour to the country and the Defence Forces in one way or the other. Expressing confidence in the potential of Services athletes, he said that their achievements would continue to inspire future generations.

Singh highlighted the pivotal role played by the Mission Olympic Wing in identifying talented athletes, nurturing their potential, providing scientific training and world-class sports facilities, and preparing them for international competitions.

He also acknowledged the contribution of coaches, support staff, physiotherapists, nutritionists and the families of athletes, emphasising that a champion is never made in isolation.

Singh reiterated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government’s commitment to strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem, with sustained focus on infrastructure, modern training facilities and better opportunities for athletes.

He underlined that the objective is not merely to increase participation but to establish India as a leading power in the global sporting arena.

On the significant contribution of the Services to Indian sports, Singh asserted that the Defence Forces have consistently produced athletes distinguished not only by their physical prowess but also by discipline, patience, leadership and an unwavering commitment to their goals in challenging circumstances.

Singh also called for a focused and systematic approach towards the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, urging trainers and support staff to continue guiding athletes with dedication and professionalism.

He urged them to set higher goals and deliver an even better performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

(With ANI Inputs)