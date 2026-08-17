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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad

Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad

Afghanistan announced their 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Aug 17), with Darwish Rasooli named captain. However, a big surprise came in the form of star spinner Rashid Khan's omission. The legendary bowler was not included in the squad for the continental showpiece in Japan which begins in September. The squad combines emerging talent with a small number of experienced players as Afghanistan look to build on their silver-medal finish at the 2022 Asian Games.

Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Dropped, Darwish Rasooli Set to Lead As Afghanistan Announce 15-Man Squad
Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Dropped, Darwish Rasooli Set to Lead As Afghanistan Announce 15-Man Squad

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-17 14:37 IST

Asian Games 2026: Afghanistan announced their 15-member squad for the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Aug 17), with Darwish Rasooli named captain. However, a big surprise came in the form of star spinner Rashid Khan’s omission. The legendary bowler was not included in the squad for the continental showpiece in Japan which begins in September. The squad combines emerging talent with a small number of experienced players as Afghanistan look to build on their silver-medal finish at the 2022 Asian Games.

Afghanistan Announce Asian Games 2026 Squad

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has named Darwish Rasooli as captain for the Asian Games. Rashid Khan has been rested, while several other senior players have also been left out of the squad. The selection gives Rasooli an important opportunity to demonstrate his leadership skills while guiding a relatively young Afghanistan side at the tournament.

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Why Is Rashid Khan Not in Afghanistan’s Asian Games Squad?

Rashid Khan is absent from Afghanistan’s Asian Games squad, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board opting to rest the star leg-spinner for the tournament. Other prominent names missing from the 15-man group include Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

Who Are the Experienced Players in Afghanistan’s Squad?

Apart from captain Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat are the two most experienced players in the Afghanistan squad. The majority of the group features players who recently participated in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2026. Mohammad Akram and Ismat Alam were among the notable performers in the domestic competition, with Akram scoring 339 runs in eight innings and Ismat contributing 294 runs and nine wickets.

Nangyal Kharoti Included in Afghanistan Squad

Nangyal Kharoti has earned a place in the Afghanistan squad after impressing during the recent ODI series against India. The left-arm spinner claimed four wickets across the two matches he played in that series and will be looking to make an impact at the Asian Games.

Afghanistan Squad for Asian Games 2026

Afghanistan Squad: Darwish Rasooli (C), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Mohammad Akram, Hassan Eisakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Imran Mir, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Najibullah Zadran, Farmanullah Safi, Ismat Alam, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Arab Gul Momand, Faridoon Dawoodzai and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan’s Asian Games 2022 Performance

Afghanistan won the silver medal in the cricket competition at the 2022 Asian Games. They finished level on points with India but were placed second based on the applicable ICC ranking criterion. The gold-medal match was washed out, resulting in India taking the gold medal and Afghanistan settling for silver.

Afghanistan’s Challenge at Asian Games 2026

With several established stars rested, Afghanistan will rely on Rasooli’s leadership and the performances of its emerging players in Japan. The inclusion of players who impressed in the Shpageeza Cricket League, along with the experience of Najibullah Zadran and Karim Janat, gives the side a blend of youth and experience as it targets another strong finish in the Asian Games.

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Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad
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Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad
Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad
Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad
Asian Games 2026: Rashid Khan Left Out as Darwish Rasooli Named Afghanistan Captain, Check 15-Man Cricket Squad

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