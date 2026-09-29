Asian Games 2026 Results: Kiran Pahal, Poovamma, Prachi And Vithya Ramraj Make History, Win India’s First Athletics Gold in 4x400m Relay

Asian Games 2026: The Indian athletics contingent has finally broken the jinx of not winning a gold as they clinched one in Japan on September 29, Tuesday. The Women’s 4×400 Relay team of Vithya Ramraj, Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma and Prachi joined forces to bring India glory in the category.

Asian Games 2026: India finish ahead of Bahrain and China

The quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma and Prachi combined forces to clock a time of 3:29.69 as India finished ahead of Bahrain (3:30.21) and China (3:31.02). For Vithya, it capped off another memorable performance, having won silver in the mixed 4x400m relay before helping the nation clinch bronze in the women’s 400m hurdles. The Women’s 400m hurdles saw her break the legend P.T. Usha’s national record that had been standing since 1984. It was nearly after 24 hours that the Coimbatore-born athlete returned to partake in the Gold-medal bout to emerge triumphant in the 4x400m event.

Asian Games 2026: India’s athletics contingent produces stunning performances

Even before the quartet clinched gold, India’s athletics contingent produced some promising performances. Pooja Singh earned bronze in the Women’s High Jump event, while Gulveer Singh also took home the same in the men’s 5000m. The 28-year-old notably completed a hat-trick of medals at the Asian Games after clinching silver in the 10,000m and 1500m. Additionally, the mixed 4x100m relay won bronze. There were setbacks too as Avinash Sable could not start in the men’s 5000m final after missing out already on a medal in the 3000m steeplechase.

The pair of Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary featured in the women’s hammer throw final but failed to secure a podium finish. Tanya scaled a personal best of 63.35m, while Anushka came fifth with a best effort of 64.56.

Asian Games 2026: India complete 50 medals

As of September 29, Tuesday, the sub-continent nation has already crossed 50 medals. Neeru Dhanda had won gold on Tuesday, clinching the highest prize in the women’s trap shooting. The sub-continent nation had won only a few gold medals before this, the first one being from the women’s cricket team that crushed Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. The men’s and women’s kabaddi team defended the gold, while the mixed pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the honours in the 10m air pistol event.

India will have massive expectations from the men’s cricket team that will play their semi-finals against Sri Lanka. The men’s contingent had won the gold in the previous Asian Games too and the expectation will be massive, given they are the reigning World T20I champions.