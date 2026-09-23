Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi Assures Silver After Semifinal Win, Eyes Gold Against China | Final Date, Time, Opponent And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026: India’s Roshibina Devi has assured herself of at least a silver medal in the women’s 60kg sanda event at the Asian Games 2026 after securing a place in the final. The Manipuri wushu athlete will now face China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the gold-medal bout on Thursday (Sep 24). Here are all the details of Roshibina’s gold medal match in the Asian Games 2026 including live streaming details, opponent and more.

Roshibina Devi’s Asian Games 2026 Final Details

Event: Women’s 60kg Sanda Final

Women’s 60kg Sanda Final Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Thursday, September 24, 2026 Opponent: Zhang Xiaoyu (China)

Zhang Xiaoyu (China) Venue: Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall

Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall Final Timing: Yet to be confirmed

Roshibina Devi Eyes Gold After Assuring Silver

Roshibina Devi has secured at least a silver medal in the women’s 60kg sanda competition and will now aim to finish her Asian Games campaign with gold. The Indian athlete defeated Macau’s Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the quarterfinal to progress further in the event. She had earlier defeated Bangladesh’s Shika Khatun in the pre-quarterfinal.

Roshibina Devi’s Asian Games Medal Journey

The 25-year-old has already won medals at the previous two Asian Games. She secured bronze at Jakarta 2018 before winning silver in the women’s 60kg sanda category at Hangzhou 2023. Her silver medal in Hangzhou ended India’s 13-year wait for a wushu silver at the Asian Games. Roshibina will now look to change the colour of her medal once again by winning the gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

Roshibina Devi’s Return Amid Selection Controversy

Roshibina Devi’s return to the Indian squad came after Divyanshi Choudhary, who had defeated her in the selection trials, was ruled out. The Wushu Association of India stated that an MRI revealed a high-grade ACL tear with large effusion and selected Roshibina as her replacement. Divyanshi disputed the replacement and alleged harassment, while the federation rejected the allegations and maintained that the decision was based solely on medical grounds.

Where to Watch Roshibina Devi’s Asian Games 2026 Final on TV?

The Roshibina Devi vs Zhang Xiaoyu women’s 60kg sanda final will be available to watch live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Roshibina Devi’s Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Roshibina Devi vs Zhang Xiaoyu gold-medal bout through the Sony LIV app. The final timing is yet to be confirmed.

Other Indian Results in Wushu

Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi: Finished ninth in the women’s Nanquan & Nandao event.

Finished ninth in the women’s Nanquan & Nandao event. Aryan Thakur: Lost 1-2 to Uzbekistan’s Saydullo Aburashitov in the men’s 56kg sanda quarterfinal.

Roshibina Devi’s Gold Medal Challenge

Roshibina Devi will now face China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in the women’s 60kg sanda final on September 24. Having already secured a medal, the Indian wushu star will aim to complete her Asian Games journey with a gold medal and add another major achievement to her continental record.