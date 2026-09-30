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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage and India’s Rohit Yadav shared a memorable moment after their men’s javelin throw final in Nagoya. After battling for the podium, the two athletes exchanged jerseys in a gesture of respect and sportsmanship that caught attention beyond the medal results.

Rumesh Pathirage and Rohit Yadav swapped jerseys after the men's Javelin Throw at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Rumesh Pathirage
Rumesh Pathirage and Rohit Yadav swapped jerseys after the men's Javelin Throw at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: Instagram/Rumesh Pathirage

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 16:18 IST

Rumesh Pathirage and Rohit Yadav: After their javelin throw competition at the continental showpiece ended, Indian javelin throw bronze winner Rohit Yadav and emerging star Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka exchanged their Asian Games jerseys as a sign of respect. Meanwhile, India recorded a 2-3 finish at the podium with Yashvir Singh clinching the silver medal in Neeraj Chopra’s absence.

Asian Games 2026: Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh Star in Neeraj Chopra’s Absence

Indian javelin athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav filled javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra’s gigantic shoes really well with a double podium finish, but it was the red-hot Sri Lankan star Rumesh who took the top prize with a best throw of 88.55 m, coming after his Commonwealth Games gold medal, where he edged past Neeraj. 

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Neeraj Chopra after earlier being named in the athletics contingent for the Asian Games 2026 had to withdraw his name after an injury prevented him from competing. 

In the javelin final at the Asian Games, Yashvir produced a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt to get the silver medal, while Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal with a best throw of 84.35m. He opened with 77.25m before improving to 82.40m in the second round and 84.35m in the third. Rohit fouled his final attempt, but his 84.35m effort was enough to secure him a place on the podium.

Rumesh Pathirage and Rohit Yadav Swap Jerseys After Asian Games 2026



Posting on his Instagram, Rumesh posted a picture of him and Rohit swapping jerseys, captioned, “With the Indian javelin champion Rohit”. 

Having won 13 out of 14 events he has participated in and having achieved the season-best throw of 92.62 m on June 4, 2026 at the Rome Diamond League, Rumesh has left a strong stamp of authority on javelin throw and the triumphs at CWG and Asian Games has sealed his spot as another rising Asian javelin star after former Olympic gold medalist and world champion Neeraj Chopra and current Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan.

Also Read: Babar Azam’s Nightmare Domestic Run Continues: Pakistan Test Captain Falls For 21 in President’s Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

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Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment
Tags: Asian Games 2026Rohit YadavRumesh Pathirage

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Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

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Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

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Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment
Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment
Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment
Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment
Asian Games 2026: Rumesh Pathirage And Rohit Yadav Put Rivalry Aside After Men’s Javelin Final, Exchange Jerseys in Heartwarming Moment

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