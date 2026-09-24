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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal

Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal

India rowing bronze medalists Satnam Singh and Salman Khan secured a podium finish in the men's double sculls at the Asian Games 2026, earning India's 13th medal. Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar narrowly missed a rowing medal, finishing fourth in the men's singles sculls final.

Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in frame. Image Credit: X
Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 06:40 IST

Asian Games 2026: At the current Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won a bronze medal in the men’s double sculls final.  With a time of 6:13.25, the pair trailed the gold-winning Chinese team of Yi Xudi and Nie Yide by just 3.48 seconds and the silver-winning team of Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin by 2.76 seconds.

Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Falter in Final Moments

Satnam-Salman maintained the second position at 500m, 1000m and 1500m but fell away towards the end. At one point, they were just half a second behind the Chinese pair. 

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This is India’s 13th medal at the ongoing event, having already won a gold, five silvers and now adding a seventh bronze to the tally. 

Balraj Panwar Misses Out on Medal

In men’s singles sculls competitions, Balraj Panwar missed out on a medal, finishing fourth. Balraj managed to stay second at the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m marks, but later found himself outdone by Shakhboz Kholmurzaev of Uzbekistan and Tatsuya Sakurama of Japan during the final 500 m stretch, and he lost the medal. 

Balraj maintained a five-second lead over Sakurama ahead of the final stretch but finished eight seconds short of him, clocking a time of 6:54.80, 15 seconds behind the gold medalist Zhiwei Deng of China.

India Asian Games 2026 Schedule

Next up, India will be in action in shooting events beginning at 6:15 AM, with Akash Bharadwaj, Kamaljeet and Kedarling Balakrishna Uchaganve featuring in the men’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final,

At 6:30 AM, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will compete in skeet mixed team qualification and final, while table tennis pair Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade will play their women’s doubles Round 2 match. 

Canoe sprint action will also begin at 6:30 AM, with Megha Pradeep competing in the women’s canoe single 200m semifinal, followed by Soniya Devi and Parvathy Geetha in the women’s kayak double 500m semifinal at 6:50 AM.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 24: Roshibina Devi Eyes Gold, Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Chase Rowing Medals | Full Timings And Live Streaming

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Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal
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Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal
Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal
Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal
Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal
Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh-Salman Khan Win Rowing Bronze as India Clinch 13th Medal

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