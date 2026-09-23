Asian Games 2026, September 23 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, Jay Meena Makes History; Badminton And Shooting Add 4 Bronze Medals

Asian Games 2026: India made steady but a slow progress in increasing their medal tally on Day 4 (September 23, Wednesday) of Asian Games 2026 hosted by Japan. A day after the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, brought the country its first gold after crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the sub-continent nation added five more medals to its tally. Mirabai Chanu was one of the medal winners on the day, clinching silver. The badminton and soft tennis contingent were also among the medals.

Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu wins her first medal in the event

Weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu, who has won several accolades, came to Japan hunting her first Asian Games medal. The long wait ended as Chanu secured silver in the women’s 49 kg category on Wednesday. Reacting to her achievement, the Manipuri athlete said, as quoted by ANI:

“I am very happy. I have been waiting for this day for many years. Finally, I have won a silver medal. I am very happy and proud of myself. My dream has come true. There was a lot of pressure. The Asian Games are very important for me. It is very difficult for us to play back-to-back competitions. After the Commonwealth Games, I had only one month. This is what I wanted to do. I wanted to win at least one medal in the Asian Games. I prepared very well and won this medal.”

As for the Indian men’s badminton contingent, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated reigning world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20 in the doubles bout. But defeats for Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty meant that the entire contingent settled for bronze.

Jay Meena, who represented India in Soft Tennis, clinched bronze as he became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the sport. Meena’s run ended in the semi-finals, going down 2-4 to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka. Furthermore, the Indian men’s and women’s skeet team also won bronze, adding to India’s glory.

Asian Games 2026: Where do India stand in medal tally?