Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Asian Games 2026: Indian women’s table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday. After starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women’s table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan.

India Thrash Pakistan

Team India started the clash well, with Suthirtha Mukherjee clashing against Aleena Khan, securing a convincing 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) win to give India a 1-0 lead.

India was putting their squad’s bench strength to the test against arch-rivals, with Suthirtha and Syndrela Das included in the play, replacing stars Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade. Syndrela came to play against Kalsoom Khan in the second match of the tie and India secured another 3-0 win (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), giving them a 2-0 lead.

The third match saw Sreeja Akula clashing against Fatima Khan, blanking her 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to seal the tie for India. Team India started off their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a sensational come-from-behind win over Singapore in their Group F match on Sunday.

India was trailing 1-2 at one point, just one match away from a loss. However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought it out to win the tie for India, winning the last two all-important matches.

Badminton

11:30 AM: Men’s team Round 1 – India vs Bangladesh (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila)

Boxing

8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 – Sumit Kundu (India) vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand)

Hockey

9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B – India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi

9:45 AM: Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan

Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan 4:15 PM: Women’s team Group A – India vs Bangladesh