LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Indian women's table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.  After starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women's table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan.

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women's TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women's TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 09:25 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian women’s table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.  After starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women’s table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan. 

India Thrash Pakistan

Team India started the clash well, with Suthirtha Mukherjee clashing against Aleena Khan, securing a convincing 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) win to give India a 1-0 lead. 

You Might Be Interested In

India was putting their squad’s bench strength to the test against arch-rivals, with Suthirtha and Syndrela Das included in the play, replacing stars Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade. Syndrela came to play against Kalsoom Khan in the second match of the tie and India secured another 3-0 win (11-6, 11-7, 11-5), giving them a 2-0 lead.

The third match saw Sreeja Akula clashing against Fatima Khan, blanking her 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to seal the tie for India. Team India started off their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a sensational come-from-behind win over Singapore in their Group F match on Sunday.

India was trailing 1-2 at one point, just one match away from a loss. However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought it out to win the tie for India, winning the last two all-important matches. 

Badminton

  • 11:30 AM: Men’s team Round 1 – India vs Bangladesh (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila)

Boxing

  • 8:30 AM onwards: Men’s 70kg Round of 32 – Sumit Kundu (India) vs Sinsiri Bunjong (Thailand)

Hockey

  • 9:30 AM: Women’s Pool B – India vs Indonesia

Kabaddi

  • 9:45 AM: Men’s team Group A – India vs Japan
  • 4:15 PM: Women’s team Group A – India vs Bangladesh
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Premier League 2026-27: Alexander Isak Gives Liverpool 1-0 Win Over AFC Bournemouth Despite Lacklustre Outing

Suryakumar Yadav To Part Ways With Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027? Ex-India T20I Skipper Breaks Silence On Rumours

Premier League 2026-27: Manchester City Claim High-Scoring Contest Against Sunderland To Maintain Winning Run

AUS vs ZIM: Nathan Ellis Steers Australia To 3-0 ODI Series Whitewash Over Zimbabwe In A Thriller After Josh Inglis’ Century

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

From Dhoom And Hungama To Dubai Real Estate: Why Rimi Sen Walked Away From Bollywood

Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Kareena Kapoor Was Not Bollywood’s First Choice For Jab We Met: The Casting Trivia Behind Her Most Iconic Role

Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras

Kangana Ranaut Backs Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row: ‘Why Can’t We Also Live Well?’

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Congress Is Fighting Among Itself In Punjab, While The Akali Dal Has Been Finished: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Should New-Car Owners Consider Zero Depreciation from the First Policy Year?

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal
Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

QUICK LINKS