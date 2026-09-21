Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Results: India Sweep Pakistan 3-0; Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan, Payas Jain Shine; Women Reach Quarterfinals

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: In the men’s table tennis team match at the Asian Games on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 to recover from their loss to Iran. The Indian Men’s squad began their Group F campaign with a victory over Indonesia earlier. Meanwhile, the women’s team also recorded a 3-0 win over Pakistan earlier in the day. Their win over the neighbours saw the women’s team qualify for the quarterfinals.
Asian Games 2026: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 Without Dropping a Game
A CLEAN SWEEP ON THE TABLE!
India stormed past Pakistan 3–0 in the Men’s Team Group F clash at #AsianGames2026, with Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran & TOPS Development athlete Payas Jain securing straight-game wins.
🚀 India march into the Round of 16!#Cheer4Bharat… pic.twitter.com/uzl7xqlfpQ
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2026
Harmeet Desai got India off to a winning start, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in straight games in the opening match.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then extended India’s lead with another 3-0 victory, beating Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9.
Payas Jain completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 as India sealed the tie without dropping a game.
India Men’s Table Tennis at Asian Games 2026
The victory came as a much-needed boost for India after their shock defeat to Iran in their previous match. India had earlier begun their campaign with a win over Indonesia.
The win temporarily moved India to the top of Group F with five points from three matches, ahead of Iran. However, Iran still has a match against Indonesia remaining.
Indian Women’s Table Tennis Team Qualifies For Quarterfinals
Asian Games 2026, Table Tennis Women’s Team – Group F, India defeated Pakistan 3–0 to top the group and advance to the Round of 16.
Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das (TOPS Development) and Sreeja Akula (TOPS Core) delivered three straight wins for India.
Next Match: 22 September… pic.twitter.com/HQRNw8COUL
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2026
The Indian women’s table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.
Starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women’s table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan. Before their two matches against Singapore and Pakistan, the Women’s team had also recorded a sound 3-0 victory over Indonesia.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.