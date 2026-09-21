Asian Games 2026 Table Tennis Results: India Sweep Pakistan 3-0; Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan, Payas Jain Shine; Women Reach Quarterfinals

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026: In the men’s table tennis team match at the Asian Games on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya, India defeated Pakistan 3-0 to recover from their loss to Iran. The Indian Men’s squad began their Group F campaign with a victory over Indonesia earlier. Meanwhile, the women’s team also recorded a 3-0 win over Pakistan earlier in the day. Their win over the neighbours saw the women’s team qualify for the quarterfinals.

Asian Games 2026: India Thrash Pakistan 3-0 Without Dropping a Game







Harmeet Desai got India off to a winning start, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in straight games in the opening match.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran then extended India’s lead with another 3-0 victory, beating Abbas Khan 11-1, 11-8, 11-9.

Payas Jain completed the clean sweep in the third match, defeating Khan Muhammad 11-2, 11-5, 11-7 as India sealed the tie without dropping a game.

India Men’s Table Tennis at Asian Games 2026

The victory came as a much-needed boost for India after their shock defeat to Iran in their previous match. India had earlier begun their campaign with a win over Indonesia.

The win temporarily moved India to the top of Group F with five points from three matches, ahead of Iran. However, Iran still has a match against Indonesia remaining.

Indian Women’s Table Tennis Team Qualifies For Quarterfinals

Asian Games 2026, Table Tennis Women’s Team – Group F, India defeated Pakistan 3–0 to top the group and advance to the Round of 16. Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das (TOPS Development) and Sreeja Akula (TOPS Core) delivered three straight wins for India. Next Match: 22 September… pic.twitter.com/HQRNw8COUL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 21, 2026







The Indian women’s table tennis team booked their slot in the quarterfinals during the ongoing Asian Games, blanking arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group F match on Monday.

Starting their campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Singapore on Sunday, Team India sealed their spot in the women’s table tennis quarterfinals with a thumping win over Pakistan. Before their two matches against Singapore and Pakistan, the Women’s team had also recorded a sound 3-0 victory over Indonesia.

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