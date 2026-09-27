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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings

India strengthened its Asian Games 2026 medal tally as Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan and Sarvesh Kushare clinched silver medals in squash and athletics. Team India now has 37 medals, including 4 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze, in Aichi-Nagoya.

Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare and Anahat Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare and Anahat Singh in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 20:54 IST

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: India maintained their fantastic form at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as a host of athletes continued to win silver medals for the nation on Saturday. The youngest ever squash sensation Anahat Singh, veteran Abhay Singh, long jumper Ancy Sojan and the high jumper Sarvesh Kushare all finished on the podium, improving India’s tally in the overall medal chart and providing further impetus in the nation’s push to breach the century mark for the second time running in the Games.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 119 48 38 205
2 Japan 37 62 58 157
3 Republic of (South) Korea 21 23 39 83
4 Uzbekistan 10 17 11 38
5 Kazakhstan 9 10 21 40
6 Thailand 9 7 10 26
7 Bahrain 8 2 3 13
8 IR Iran 7 14 8 29
9 DPR (North) Korea 6 5 4 15
10 Malaysia 6 2 8 16
11 Hong Kong, China 5 12 15 32
12 India 4 16 17 37
13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 19 29
14 Indonesia 2 5 17 24
15 Singapore 2 5 3 10

Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Win Silver in Squash Singles

India’s squad had a very successful day as Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh came away with silver medals in their singles.

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Anahat of India, one of her country’s brightest young sporting talents, turned on a spirited display all the way through the event before ending up with a silver medal in her bag. The teenager once more proved why she remains one of India’s best medal candidates at upcoming multi-sport events.

Abhay Singh in the men’s singles, too saw himself ending up with silver after a valiant effort. Abhay’s performance earned yet another medal in Indian’s collection and proved the might of Indian squash.

Ancy Sojan Wins Silver in Women’s Long Jump

Ancy Sojan finished a commendable second in the women’s long jump to be awarded the silver medal. The Indian national record holder was among the pre-competition favorites and kept herself in medal contention with a string of reasonably consistent jumps. Sojan’s silver medal kept up India’s positive trend in athletics and achieved an important contribution to the country’s tally of medals.

Sarvesh Kushare Won Silver in Men’s High Jump

Another memorable moment, Sarvesh Kushare’s silver. One of the region’s most talented high jumpers, Kushare’s performance in the competition was brilliant as he managed to clear some vital heights. Kushare has always been one of the frontrunners of Indian athletics recently and his silver just added to his growing reputation.

Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2026: India Wins Silver in Open Section and Bronze in Women’s Event | Full Medal Results

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Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings
Tags: Abhay SinghAnahat SinghAncy SojanAsian Games 2026sarvesh-kushare

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Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings
Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings
Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings
Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings
Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings

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