Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: India maintained their fantastic form at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as a host of athletes continued to win silver medals for the nation on Saturday. The youngest ever squash sensation Anahat Singh, veteran Abhay Singh, long jumper Ancy Sojan and the high jumper Sarvesh Kushare all finished on the podium, improving India’s tally in the overall medal chart and providing further impetus in the nation’s push to breach the century mark for the second time running in the Games.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|119
|48
|38
|205
|2
|Japan
|37
|62
|58
|157
|3
|Republic of (South) Korea
|21
|23
|39
|83
|4
|Uzbekistan
|10
|17
|11
|38
|5
|Kazakhstan
|9
|10
|21
|40
|6
|Thailand
|9
|7
|10
|26
|7
|Bahrain
|8
|2
|3
|13
|8
|IR Iran
|7
|14
|8
|29
|9
|DPR (North) Korea
|6
|5
|4
|15
|10
|Malaysia
|6
|2
|8
|16
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|5
|12
|15
|32
|12
|India
|4
|16
|17
|37
|13
|Chinese Taipei
|3
|7
|19
|29
|14
|Indonesia
|2
|5
|17
|24
|15
|Singapore
|2
|5
|3
|10
Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh Win Silver in Squash Singles
India’s squad had a very successful day as Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh came away with silver medals in their singles.
Anahat of India, one of her country’s brightest young sporting talents, turned on a spirited display all the way through the event before ending up with a silver medal in her bag. The teenager once more proved why she remains one of India’s best medal candidates at upcoming multi-sport events.
Abhay Singh in the men’s singles, too saw himself ending up with silver after a valiant effort. Abhay’s performance earned yet another medal in Indian’s collection and proved the might of Indian squash.
Ancy Sojan Wins Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Ancy Sojan finished a commendable second in the women’s long jump to be awarded the silver medal. The Indian national record holder was among the pre-competition favorites and kept herself in medal contention with a string of reasonably consistent jumps. Sojan’s silver medal kept up India’s positive trend in athletics and achieved an important contribution to the country’s tally of medals.
Sarvesh Kushare Won Silver in Men’s High Jump
Another memorable moment, Sarvesh Kushare’s silver. One of the region’s most talented high jumpers, Kushare’s performance in the competition was brilliant as he managed to clear some vital heights. Kushare has always been one of the frontrunners of Indian athletics recently and his silver just added to his growing reputation.
Also Read: Chess Olympiad 2026: India Wins Silver in Open Section and Bronze in Women’s Event | Full Medal Results
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.