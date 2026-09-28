Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Gulveer Singh, Esha Singh, Murali Sreeshankar Win Silver — Check Full Standings

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: The Indian contingent kept busy collecting more laurels, as several young Indian athletes and shooters participated in the Asian Games 2026 held in Aichi- Nagoya and put in a spirited show with their performances. The latest addition to the Indian medals table was the contribution of these GHS athletes: 1. Gulveer Singh 2. Esha Singh 3. Murali Sreeshankar and topped up the medal count for India.

Indian team has had a successful campaign so far, with shooting, athletics, squash, and kabaddi emerging as the main contributors. India’s overall count went up to 39, with 4 gold, 17 silver and 18 bronze medals earning the country a tally of 12th position in the overall points table. As of 28th September.

Asian Games 2026 Standings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 132 53 45 230 2 Japan 41 68 63 172 3 South Korea 21 26 43 90 4 Uzbekistan 12 17 13 42 5 Kazakhstan 9 13 23 45 6 Thailand 9 8 13 30 7 Bahrain 9 2 3 14 8 Iran 8 15 9 32 9 North Korea 7 5 5 17 10 Malaysia 6 3 9 18 11 Hong Kong, China 5 12 17 34 12 India 4 20 21 45 13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 23 34 14 Qatar 3 2 2 7 15 Indonesia 2 5 20 27

Gulveer Singh Adds Another Athletics Medal

On the athletics front, Distance runner Gulveer Singh kept up the winning form of the country by bagging a silver in the men’s 10,000m race. The 24-year-old Singh fought his way to a silver medal and added a new shade of silver to India’s colours.

Esha Singh Wins Silver in Shooting

Another memorable win for India was by a young woman shooter, Esha Singh, who won a silver in the women’s 25m pistol event. The 21-year-old had a tough fight in her quest for gold with another 21-year-old Chinese girl, Xiao Jiaruixian, and finished second after a shoot-off with her. It was another indication of Indian shooting supremacy.

Murali Sreeshankar Continues India’s Athletics Success

Star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar added a silver medal to the Indian athletics account after he secured a podium finish. This silver medal comes at a time when Indian athletes have been making their presence felt in athletics with several podium finshes.

Besides these successes, India benefitted greatly from Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan, Sarvesh Kushare and Anahat Singh who, all won silver medals in different disciplines.

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