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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump

Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump

Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men’s decathlon at Asian Games 2026 with 7,934 points, while Ancy Sojan secured silver in women’s long jump. Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal also confirmed boxing medals for India in Aichi-Nagoya.

Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in the decathlon event at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 19:01 IST

Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal in the Men’s decathlon event at the Asian Games 2026. The Commonwealth Games medalist finished with 7,934 points and missed out on a silver medal by 78 points. Interestingly, Shankar had won the silver medal in the previous edition of the Asian Games at Hangzhou. 

Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze at Asian Games 2026

India’s Tejaswin Shankar clinched the bronze medal in the decathlon at the Asian Games, finishing with an impressive total of 7,934 points. Japan’s Yuma Maruyama won the gold medal with 8,123 points, while China’s Chen Xinghua secured silver with 8,012 points.

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Shankar came close to retaining the silver medal he won at the previous Asian Games, but settled for bronze after a strong overall performance. His 7,934-point total also marked an improvement over his previous Asian Games performance.

The Indian athlete had crossed the 8,000-point mark earlier this year and came close to reaching the milestone again in the decathlon at the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2026: Ancy Sojan Wins Silver in Women’s Long Jump

India’s Ancy Sojan clinched the silver medal in the women’s long jump final at the Asian Games, finishing with a best effort of 6.53m in Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday. 

Sojan missed out on gold by just two centimetres, with China’s Huang Yingying taking the top spot with a jump of 6.55m. Another Chinese athlete, Tan Mengyi, won bronze with 6.46m, while India’s Shaili Singh finished fourth with a best effort of 6.42m.

Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal Confirm Boxing Medals

Earlier, Parveen Hooda beat World Championships silver medallist Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan after a 5-0 unanimous win. Parveen, who had her 2022 Asian Games bronze rescinded due to a doping violation, has redeemed herself and has a chance to go for the gold. Parveen won her three rounds 4-1, 5-0 and 5-0, securing a dominant win over the Uzbek pugilist. 

Ankush Panghal confirmed his country a medal in men’s 80 kg boxing at the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, beating Tajikistan’s Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals on Sunday.  Ankush beat Nekruz 5-0 in the quarterfinals via unanimous decision. 

Also Read: How Can Anahat Singh Qualify for the LA Olympics 2028 After Losing the Gold Medal Match at Asian Games 2026?

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Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Tags: Ancy SojanAsian Games 2026Tejaswin Shankar

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Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump
Asian Games 2026: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Decathlon Bronze, Ancy Sojan Claims Silver in Women’s Long Jump

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