Asian Games 2026 Updates: Abhay Singh Settles For Silver Medal in Men’s Squash as Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow Wins Gold

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India’s wait for an individual squash gold medal at the Asian Games continued on Sunday (Sep 27) as Abhay Singh lost 9-11, 5-11, 5-11 to Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles final. The Malaysian, ranked World No. 17, produced a consistent display to defeat the World No. 26 Indian in straight games and successfully defend his Asian Games title. Abhay’s silver medal took India’s overall tally at the Asian Games 2026 to 31 medals.

Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Men’s Squash Final Result

Gold Medal: Ng Eain Yow, Malaysia

Ng Eain Yow, Malaysia Silver Medal: Abhay Singh, India

Abhay Singh, India Final Score: Ng Eain Yow defeated Abhay Singh 11-9, 11-5, 11-5

Ng Eain Yow defeated Abhay Singh 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 Result: Ng Eain Yow won 3-0

How Did Abhay Singh Lose the Squash Final?

Abhay Singh struggled to match Ng Eain Yow’s consistency in the gold-medal clash. The Indian lost the opening game 9-11 before the Malaysian extended his advantage with an 11-5 victory in the second game. Abhay started the third game positively but could not sustain the momentum as Eain Yow gradually took control to close out the contest 11-5 and complete a straight-games victory.

What Does Abhay Singh’s Silver Medal Mean for India?

Abhay Singh’s silver medal extended India’s wait for an individual men’s squash gold medal at the Asian Games. The result also meant that Abhay missed the direct Olympic qualification spot reserved for the men’s singles champion, with squash set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

Abhay Singh’s silver is India’s 31st medal at the ongoing Asian Games. At the time of writing, India’s tally stands at four gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze medals, with the country placed 12th in the overall medal standings.

How Did Abhay Singh Reach the Squash Final?

The 28-year-old Abhay Singh booked his place in the final after defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 in the semifinals. The victory made him only the second Indian man after Saurav Ghosal to reach an Asian Games singles squash final.