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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Indian archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday (Sep 30). The gold medal was India's eighth at the Asian Games 2026 and took the country's overall tally to 54 medals, including 21 silver and 25 bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 10:57 IST

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Indian archers Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav clinched the gold medal in the compound mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating South Korea in a thrilling shoot-off on Wednesday (Sep 30). The victory also earned India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. The gold medal was India’s eighth at the Asian Games 2026 and took the country’s overall tally to 54 medals, including 21 silver and 25 bronze medals.

Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Win Gold After Tense Shoot-Off

Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav held their nerve in a closely contested final against South Korea, forcing a shoot-off after the scores were tied. The Indian duo then kept their composure in the decider to seal the gold medal in dramatic fashion.

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Chikitha and Sahil started strongly, with both Indian archers scoring 10s in their opening shots. South Korea’s Park and Choi matched the effort with perfect 10s, making it 20-20 after the opening four arrows.

India continued their impressive start in the first end, with Chikitha and Sahil producing another two 10s each to finish the opening end with a perfect 40. South Korea scored 39 after Park shot a nine, while Choi followed with a 10, giving India a 40-39 lead.

Chikitha and Sahil Seal Gold in Shoot-Off

In the shoot-off, Chikitha and South Korea’s Park both scored 10s, with Park’s arrow closer to the centre. Sahil also registered a 10, leaving South Korea’s Choi needing a nine or better to keep Korea alive. Choi scored a nine, handing India the gold medal.

The victory added another gold medal to India’s impressive archery campaign at the Asian Games 2026. It also secured India a qualification quota for the compound mixed team event at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

  • Total Medals: 54
  • Gold Medals: 8
  • Silver Medals: 21
  • Bronze Medals: 25
  • Position in Medals Tally: Ninth

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally: India’s Position

India are ninth in the Asian Games 2026 medals tally as of Wednesday (Sep 30), with eight gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals for a total of 54 medals. China lead the standings with 143 gold, 63 silver and 50 bronze medals, while Japan are second with 45 gold, 71 silver and 67 bronze medals.

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Chikitha Taniparthi-Sahil Jadhav Strike Gold in Compound Mixed Team After Tense Shootout, India Ninth in Medals Tally

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