Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India clinched a historic gold medal in the women’s compound archery team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the final to secure the country’s seventh gold medal at the continental event. With the victory, India equalled South Korea’s world record score of 238, set in 2014. The gold medal was Jyothi’s fourth at the Asian Games, while Chikitha and Prithika won their maiden Asiad gold medals. India’s overall medal tally rose to 53, comprising seven gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals, placing the country ninth in the medals standings.

India Beat China to Win Women’s Compound Archery Gold

The Indian women’s compound archery team produced a clinical performance in the gold medal match against China, maintaining their lead throughout the contest to win 238-234. India started strongly with three perfect 10s in the opening rotation, taking a 30-27 lead over China, who managed three nines.

India continued to hold the advantage in the second and third rotations, with the trio of Jyothi, Chikitha and Prithika delivering consistent scores. At the end of the third rotation, India led 89-87, while the halfway score stood at 119-116 in favour of the Indian team.

The Indian archers maintained their advantage in the second half, leading 148-146 after the next rotation. Their lead increased to 178-175 before a review upgraded one of China’s earlier nine-point shots to a 10, making the score 178-176 in India’s favour.

China struggled to produce three perfect 10s in the following rotation, while India continued to score consistently. Two 10s from Prithika and Jyothi helped India maintain a 208-204 lead. The Indian trio then finished the final with a perfect 10 each to seal a 238-234 victory and secure the gold medal.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

India’s gold medal in women’s compound archery took the country’s overall medal tally to 53 at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian contingent has won seven gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals, placing ninth in the medals standings as of Wednesday (Sep 30).

Total Medals: 53

53 Gold Medals: 7

7 Silver Medals: 21

21 Bronze Medals: 25

25 Position in Medals Tally: Ninth

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally: Top Countries

China: 143 gold, 63 silver, 49 bronze – 255 medals

143 gold, 63 silver, 49 bronze – 255 medals Japan: 45 gold, 71 silver, 67 bronze – 183 medals

45 gold, 71 silver, 67 bronze – 183 medals South Korea: 24 gold, 27 silver, 45 bronze – 96 medals

24 gold, 27 silver, 45 bronze – 96 medals Uzbekistan: 14 gold, 17 silver, 13 bronze – 44 medals

14 gold, 17 silver, 13 bronze – 44 medals Thailand: 12 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze – 33 medals

12 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze – 33 medals Bahrain: 11 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze – 20 medals

11 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze – 20 medals Iran: 10 gold, 16 silver, 11 bronze – 37 medals

10 gold, 16 silver, 11 bronze – 37 medals Kazakhstan: 9 gold, 14 silver, 25 bronze – 48 medals

9 gold, 14 silver, 25 bronze – 48 medals India: 7 gold, 21 silver, 25 bronze – 53 medals