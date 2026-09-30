LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

India clinched a historic gold medal in the women's compound archery team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the final to secure the country's seventh gold medal at the continental event.

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women's Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women's Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 09:26 IST

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India clinched a historic gold medal in the women’s compound archery team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Wednesday (Sep 30). The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 in the final to secure the country’s seventh gold medal at the continental event. With the victory, India equalled South Korea’s world record score of 238, set in 2014. The gold medal was Jyothi’s fourth at the Asian Games, while Chikitha and Prithika won their maiden Asiad gold medals. India’s overall medal tally rose to 53, comprising seven gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals, placing the country ninth in the medals standings.

India Beat China to Win Women’s Compound Archery Gold

The Indian women’s compound archery team produced a clinical performance in the gold medal match against China, maintaining their lead throughout the contest to win 238-234. India started strongly with three perfect 10s in the opening rotation, taking a 30-27 lead over China, who managed three nines.

You Might Be Interested In

India continued to hold the advantage in the second and third rotations, with the trio of Jyothi, Chikitha and Prithika delivering consistent scores. At the end of the third rotation, India led 89-87, while the halfway score stood at 119-116 in favour of the Indian team.

The Indian archers maintained their advantage in the second half, leading 148-146 after the next rotation. Their lead increased to 178-175 before a review upgraded one of China’s earlier nine-point shots to a 10, making the score 178-176 in India’s favour.

China struggled to produce three perfect 10s in the following rotation, while India continued to score consistently. Two 10s from Prithika and Jyothi helped India maintain a 208-204 lead. The Indian trio then finished the final with a perfect 10 each to seal a 238-234 victory and secure the gold medal.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

India’s gold medal in women’s compound archery took the country’s overall medal tally to 53 at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian contingent has won seven gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze medals, placing ninth in the medals standings as of Wednesday (Sep 30).

  • Total Medals: 53
  • Gold Medals: 7
  • Silver Medals: 21
  • Bronze Medals: 25
  • Position in Medals Tally: Ninth

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally: Top Countries

  • China: 143 gold, 63 silver, 49 bronze – 255 medals
  • Japan: 45 gold, 71 silver, 67 bronze – 183 medals
  • South Korea: 24 gold, 27 silver, 45 bronze – 96 medals
  • Uzbekistan: 14 gold, 17 silver, 13 bronze – 44 medals
  • Thailand: 12 gold, 9 silver, 12 bronze – 33 medals
  • Bahrain: 11 gold, 5 silver, 4 bronze – 20 medals
  • Iran: 10 gold, 16 silver, 11 bronze – 37 medals
  • Kazakhstan: 9 gold, 14 silver, 25 bronze – 48 medals
  • India: 7 gold, 21 silver, 25 bronze – 53 medals
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Tags: Asian Games 2026home-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Can South Africa Outclass Australia? When and Where to Watch South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Can India Seal the Series? When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Premier League Confirms Manchester City Guilty of All Financial Charges, ‘Sham’ Contracts And £830m Overstated Income Revealed

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 30: Archers, Wrestlers Eye Gold as India Try to Jump in Tally | Check Full Schedule of Gold Medal Events

IND vs WI: Key West Indies Player Ruled Out Of 2nd ODI As Team India Eye Series Victory

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Foldable Users Beware! One UI 9 Beta Update Reportedly Triggers Costly Display Issue

Lock Upp Season 2 Announced: Ektaa Kapoor Brings Back The Reality Show, Farah Khan And Riteish Deshmukh Return

Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

20 Years of Marriage, Then Love Affair: Wife Elopes With Lover, Husband Chops Off Her Nose in Sitapur, Says, ‘I’ve Taken My Revenge’

Kareena Kapoor And Mira Kapoor Together? This Unexpected ‘What Women Want’ Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar? Shiv Sena UBT Leader Shot Dead After Getting Police Notice Day Before His Killing

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 6: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore In India

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra’s Folk Thriller Holds At Rs 5.25 Crore On First Monday, Crosses Rs 40 Crore

Mathura Woman Allegedly Dragged Into Car, Gang-Raped At Guest House; What Happened After She Returned Home?

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Clinch Historic Gold in Women’s Compound Archery, India Ninth in Medals Tally

QUICK LINKS