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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a dramatic men's hockey semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday (Oct 1) to secure their place in the gold medal match. Harmanpreet Singh led India's charge with two early penalty-corner goals before Pakistan mounted a remarkable comeback. However, India held their nerve late in the contest to score the decisive goal and book their place in the final.

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet's Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet's Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:38 IST

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a dramatic men’s hockey semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday (Oct 1) to secure their place in the gold medal match. Harmanpreet Singh led India’s charge with two early penalty-corner goals before Pakistan mounted a remarkable comeback. However, India held their nerve late in the contest to score the decisive goal and book their place in the final.

India vs Pakistan Hockey Semifinal Match Details

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, Men’s Hockey Semifinal
  • Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026
  • Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan
  • Result: India won 4-3

Harmanpreet Singh Gives India Early Advantage

India made a commanding start to the semifinal and raced into a 2-0 lead during the opening quarter. Captain Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners with powerful dragflicks to put the defending champions in control against their arch-rivals.

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Pakistan threatened early, earning their first shot on target in the third minute, but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made an important save. India then won their first penalty corner in the fourth minute before Harmanpreet opened the scoring in the fifth minute, sending the ball through Ali Reza’s legs.

Harmanpreet struck again in the 13th minute, finding the bottom corner with another powerful dragflick from a penalty corner that went through the post defender and rusher.

Sukhjeet Singh Makes It 3-0 for India

India continued to control the contest in the second quarter and added a third goal in the 24th minute. Shilanand made a run down the left before sending a pass into the circle, where Sukhjeet Singh was perfectly placed to deflect the ball into the net.

Pakistan managed to reduce the deficit five minutes before half-time. Abu Baker’s dragflick struck Mohith and the ball rolled into the Indian goal in the 29th minute, leaving Pakistan 3-1 behind at the interval.

Pakistan Stage Stunning Comeback

India dominated much of the third quarter but could not extend their advantage. Pakistan grew increasingly dangerous towards the end of the period and capitalised after Dilpreet Singh received a green card in the 44th minute.

Hannan Shahid took advantage of Pakistan’s numerical superiority and scored to make it 3-2. The goal gave Pakistan renewed belief and set up a tense final quarter.

Pakistan completed their comeback in the 49th minute when Waheed Rana found the net after the team entered the Indian circle from the right. The goal levelled the score at 3-3 and ensured a dramatic finish.

India Score Late Winner to Reach Final

Both teams pushed for the decisive goal after the scores were level. Pakistan won a penalty corner in the 54th minute, but Sufiyan’s dragflick was blocked by Amit Rohidas.

India then earned a penalty corner with around 90 seconds remaining, but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision and the penalty corner was overturned, with India awarded a free hit instead.

India finally found the winning goal with just 50 seconds left on the clock. Abhishek’s initial attempt was saved by the Pakistan goalkeeper, while the rebound was also stopped. India eventually found the net when the ball deflected off a Pakistan stick, giving the defending champions a dramatic 4-3 victory.

India Book Place in Asian Games Hockey Final

The victory took India into the men’s hockey final at the Asian Games 2026. Harmanpreet Singh’s side will now turn their attention to the gold medal match as they look to defend their Asian Games title and continue their pursuit of another continental championship.

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Updates: India Edge Pakistan in Thriller Hockey Semifinal as Harmanpreet’s Side Sets Sight on Gold Medal

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