Asian Games 2026 Updates: Indian Women’s Trap Shooting Team Wins Silver Medal, Take Medal Tally to 46

Asian Games 2026 Updates: India’s women’s shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women’s trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday (Sep 29). The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with 346 points. The silver medal took India’s overall medal tally to 46 at the ongoing continental event.

India Win Silver in Women’s Trap Team Event

Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer combined to secure the silver medal in the women’s trap team event. The Indian trio accumulated 328 points to finish ahead of Kuwait, who scored 325 points, while China claimed the gold medal with 346 points.

Neeru led India’s performance with a score of 118 out of a possible 125. Aashima Ahlawat contributed 106 points, while Manisha Keer added 104 points to help India secure the silver medal.

Neeru Qualifies for Women’s Trap Individual Final

Neeru also finished joint-top in the women’s trap individual qualifying round alongside Qatar’s Ray Bassil. The Indian shooter will compete in the individual final later on Tuesday (Sep 29), giving her another opportunity to add to India’s medal tally at the Asian Games 2026.

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan Advance in Archery

Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan advanced to the men’s recurve individual quarterfinals after winning their respective Round of 16 matches.

Dhiraj defeated the Philippines’ Girvin Garcia 6-0 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 in the Round of 16. Neeraj beat Indonesia’s Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 in the Round of 32 and then defeated South Korea’s Kim Je-deok 6-4 to secure his quarterfinal berth.

India’s Cycling Teams Finish Outside Medal Positions

India’s men’s team sprint trio of Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh among eight teams in the qualification round. In the women’s team sprint event, Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy finished sixth and last.

Vipin Kumar and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu Exit Their Events

In kurash, Vipin Kumar suffered a 0-3 defeat against South Korea’s Hoon Hyeon-su in the men’s 66kg Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Indian surfer Kishore Kumar Anbarasu lost 5.37-8.53 to the Philippines’ Toby Espejon in the men’s shortboard quarterfinal, ending his campaign in the event.

India Complete Women’s Squash Pool Stage with Clean Sweep

India defeated Iran 3-0 in their final women’s squash pool match to finish the group stage with a perfect record and advance to the quarterfinals.

Tanvi Khanna was awarded a walkover after Iran’s Narges Soltani retired in the opening game. Anahat Singh then defeated Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7), while Joshna Chinappa completed the clean sweep with a 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9) victory over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh.

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

India’s silver medal in the women’s trap team event took the country’s overall medal tally to 46 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian contingent will look to add more medals through shooting, athletics, boxing and other events as the competition progresses.