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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured the gold medal in the mixed trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday (Sep 30), setting a new Games record in the process. The victory marked India's first-ever gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event and took the country's gold medal tally to nine.

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rise to Eighth in Medal Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rise to Eighth in Medal Tally

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 12:15 IST

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured the gold medal in the mixed trap team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Wednesday (Sep 30), setting a new Games record in the process. The victory marked India’s first-ever gold medal in the Trap Mixed Team event and took the country’s gold medal tally to nine.

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai Strike Gold

Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai produced a dominant performance to finish at the top of the mixed trap team event with a score of 34. Their tally surpassed the previous Asian Games record of 30, which was set by Qatar earlier this year.

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  • Gold: India – Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, 34
  • Silver: Qatar, 32
  • Bronze: China, 23

India Win First-Ever Trap Mixed Team Gold

The gold medal is India’s first-ever in the Trap Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. It is also India’s ninth gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 and the country’s third gold of the day on Wednesday (Sep 30).

The latest victory has taken India’s overall medal tally to 55 medals, comprising nine gold medals, 21 silver medals and 25 bronze medals. India have also moved up to eighth place in the Asian Games 2026 medals tally.

Neeru Dhanda Adds Second Gold Medal

Neeru Dhanda has now won two gold medals at the Asian Games 2026. She had earlier secured a historic gold in the women’s individual trap event on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting.

Neeru maintained her composure in rainy conditions to finish on top of the eight-shooter final with a score of 26, according to ESPN. China’s Sun Yunong and Kuwait’s Hajar Abdulmalik finished with 21 points each, while Qatar’s Ray Bassil took fourth place with 16 points.

Neeru Dhanda’s Historic Shooting Gold

Neeru’s individual gold marked a landmark moment for Indian shooting. She also set an Asian record during qualification on her Asian Games debut, missing just two shots out of 30 to finish with a score of 28.

India’s Shooting Medal Tally

  • Gold Medals: 3
  • Silver Medals: 8
  • Bronze Medals: 4
  • Total Shooting Medals: 15

India’s shooting contingent has now contributed 15 medals to the country’s overall Asian Games 2026 tally, including three golds, eight silvers and four bronze medals.

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally: India’s Position

  • China: 143 Gold, 63 Silver, 51 Bronze – 257 Total
  • Japan: 45 Gold, 71 Silver, 67 Bronze – 183 Total
  • South Korea: 24 Gold, 28 Silver, 45 Bronze – 97 Total
  • Uzbekistan: 14 Gold, 17 Silver, 13 Bronze – 44 Total
  • Thailand: 12 Gold, 9 Silver, 12 Bronze – 33 Total
  • Bahrain: 11 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze – 20 Total
  • Iran: 10 Gold, 16 Silver, 11 Bronze – 37 Total
  • India: 9 Gold, 21 Silver, 25 Bronze – 55 Total
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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally

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Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Neeru Dhanda Adds Another Gold in Mixed Team Event, India Rises to Eighth in Medal Tally

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