Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: The men’s T20 cricket quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal at the Asian Games 2026 was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday (Sep 29) after heavy rain continued to lash Nisshin, Japan. Sri Lanka progressed to the semifinals due to their superior position in the ICC T20I rankings. The island nation will now face India in the second semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1). Here are all the details about the abandoned quarterfinal, live streaming, venue, weather forecast and rain rules.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Men’s T20 Cricket Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2026

Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Men’s T20 Cricket Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2026 Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Tuesday, September 29, 2026 Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan Toss Time: 5:00 AM IST

5:00 AM IST Match Time: 5:30 AM IST

5:30 AM IST Result: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

Match abandoned without a ball being bowled Outcome: Sri Lanka advanced to the semifinal based on their higher ICC T20I ranking

Sri Lanka advanced to the semifinal based on their higher ICC T20I ranking Next Match: Sri Lanka vs India, Semifinal 2, October 1, 2026

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Match Abandoned Due to Rain

The quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain affected Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The two teams were scheduled to compete for a place in the semifinals of the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026.

With no play possible, Sri Lanka advanced to the next round on the basis of their superior ICC T20I ranking. They will now face India in the second semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1).

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 men’s T20 quarterfinal was scheduled to be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live Streaming?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal was scheduled to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match was ultimately abandoned due to persistent rain.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Nepal were scheduled to meet for the first time in a T20 International. Their previous scheduled encounter at the 2024 T20 World Cup was also abandoned without a toss.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The Japan Meteorological Agency had forecast wet weather in Nisshin and the greater Nagoya area, raising concerns about rain affecting the quarterfinal at Korogi Sports Park. Persistent rainfall ultimately prevented the match from getting underway.

What Happens If a Match Is Washed Out at the Asian Games 2026?

If a knockout match is abandoned without a result, the team with the higher seeding based on the ICC T20I rankings advances to the next round. Sri Lanka progressed against Nepal under this rule after the quarterfinal was abandoned.

Rain had also disrupted the quarterfinals scheduled for September 27. Pakistan advanced after their match against Hong Kong, China, was washed out, while India progressed after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned. Both teams advanced due to their higher ICC T20I rankings.

Sri Lanka vs India Asian Games 2026 Semifinal

Sri Lanka will face India in the second semifinal of the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday (Oct 1). India advanced after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with their higher ICC T20I ranking securing progression. Sri Lanka will now look to challenge India for a place in the final.