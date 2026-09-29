LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: The men's T20 cricket quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal at the Asian Games 2026 was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday (Sep 29) after heavy rain continued to lash Nisshin, Japan. Sri Lanka progressed to the semifinals due to their superior position in the ICC T20I rankings. The island nation will now face India in the second semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1). Here are all the details about the abandoned quarterfinal, live streaming, venue, weather forecast and rain rules.

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 08:20 IST

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026: The men’s T20 cricket quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal at the Asian Games 2026 was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday (Sep 29) after heavy rain continued to lash Nisshin, Japan. Sri Lanka progressed to the semifinals due to their superior position in the ICC T20I rankings. The island nation will now face India in the second semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1). Here are all the details about the abandoned quarterfinal, live streaming, venue, weather forecast and rain rules.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Sri Lanka vs Nepal, Men’s T20 Cricket Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2026
  • Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
  • Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan
  • Toss Time: 5:00 AM IST
  • Match Time: 5:30 AM IST
  • Result: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled
  • Outcome: Sri Lanka advanced to the semifinal based on their higher ICC T20I ranking
  • Next Match: Sri Lanka vs India, Semifinal 2, October 1, 2026

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Match Abandoned Due to Rain

The quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain affected Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The two teams were scheduled to compete for a place in the semifinals of the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

With no play possible, Sri Lanka advanced to the next round on the basis of their superior ICC T20I ranking. They will now face India in the second semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1).

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live on TV?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 men’s T20 quarterfinal was scheduled to be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. However, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Nepal Live Streaming?

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal Asian Games 2026 quarterfinal was scheduled to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match was ultimately abandoned due to persistent rain.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Nepal were scheduled to meet for the first time in a T20 International. Their previous scheduled encounter at the 2024 T20 World Cup was also abandoned without a toss.

Sri Lanka vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The Japan Meteorological Agency had forecast wet weather in Nisshin and the greater Nagoya area, raising concerns about rain affecting the quarterfinal at Korogi Sports Park. Persistent rainfall ultimately prevented the match from getting underway.

What Happens If a Match Is Washed Out at the Asian Games 2026?

If a knockout match is abandoned without a result, the team with the higher seeding based on the ICC T20I rankings advances to the next round. Sri Lanka progressed against Nepal under this rule after the quarterfinal was abandoned.

Rain had also disrupted the quarterfinals scheduled for September 27. Pakistan advanced after their match against Hong Kong, China, was washed out, while India progressed after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned. Both teams advanced due to their higher ICC T20I rankings.

Sri Lanka vs India Asian Games 2026 Semifinal

Sri Lanka will face India in the second semifinal of the men’s T20 cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday (Oct 1). India advanced after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with their higher ICC T20I ranking securing progression. Sri Lanka will now look to challenge India for a place in the final.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

WWE RAW 28th September Full Fight Card: When And Where to Watch as Oba Femi Returns to Adress Vision? Check Live Streaming Details

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 29: Gulveer Singh in Action | Timing, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Gulveer Singh, Esha Singh, Murali Sreeshankar Win Silver — Check Full Standings

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

LATEST NEWS

Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Film Sees Weekday Drop, Crosses Rs 38 Crore

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani’s Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Nears Rs 100 Crore In India

Bengaluru Biker Has Miraculous Escape As Tipper Catches Fire After Crash | Watch

‘Focus On Quality, Not Just Branding’: Rs 35,000 Nish Hair Wig Hair Fall Complaint Goes Viral; CEO Parul Gulati Reacts

Riya Sen MMS Controversy Explained: What Happened In 2005 And How The Viral Video Affected Her Career

What Went Into Making Ranbir Kapoor Lord Rama? Ramayana Makers Give A Special BTS Glimpse On His Birthday

Justin D’Cruz-Sakshi Srinivas MMS Controversy Explained: What Really Happened And What Did The Couple Say?

Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India
Asian Games 2026 Updates: Rain Wins Again as Sri Lanka Advance to Cricket Semis After No Play, Set to Face India

QUICK LINKS