Asian Games 2026 Updates: Who Will Team India Face in Cricket Semifinal? Check Timings, Venue, Squad, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026 Updates: The Indian men’s cricket team entered the Asian Games 2026 semifinal without taking the field after its quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to persistent rain in Nagoya on Monday (Sep 28). As the defending champions, India advanced to the last four on the basis of their higher ICC T20I ranking. India will face the winner of the Nepal vs Sri Lanka quarterfinal in the semifinal, while Sri Lanka will progress to the semifinal against India if that quarterfinal is also abandoned because of its higher ranking. Here are all the details, including the semifinal date, venue, match time, India squad, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Match Details

Match: India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka, Men’s T20 Semifinal 2

India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka, Men’s T20 Semifinal 2 Date: Thursday (Oct 1), 2026

Thursday (Oct 1), 2026 Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan Match Time: 10:00 AM IST (1:30 PM local time)

Who Will India Face in the Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semifinal?

India will take on the winner of the Nepal vs Sri Lanka quarterfinal in the men’s T20 semifinal on Thursday (Oct 1). If the Nepal vs Sri Lanka quarterfinal is abandoned due to bad weather, Sri Lanka will face India in the last four because of its higher ICC T20I ranking.

Why Did India Qualify for the Asian Games 2026 Semifinal?

India progressed to the semifinal after its quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to inclement weather in Nagoya on Monday (Sep 28). The defending champions advanced because they are ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings, while Afghanistan are currently ranked 10th.

Where to Watch India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 men’s T20 semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network. Coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5, while regional-language coverage will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports Ten 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. DD Sports is also carrying Asian Games coverage on DD Free Dish, although availability may vary depending on the event.

How to Watch India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Live Streaming?

The India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 men’s T20 semifinal will be available for live streaming in India on the SonyLIV app and website.

Where to Watch India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Live in the USA and Canada?

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semifinal live on Willow TV.

India vs Nepal/Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 Squads

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yash Thakur.