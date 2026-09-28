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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO

Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO

Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj shattered the legendary P.T. Usha's record in the Women's 400m hurdles at the Asian Games on September 28, Monday and clinched bronze medal. The 28-year-old has broken a national record that stood since 1984.

Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 17:35 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian athlete Vithya Ramraj shattered the legendary P.T. Usha’s record in the Women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games on September 28, Monday and clinched bronze medal. The 28-year-old has broken a national record that stood since 1984.

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Vithya cleared all 10 hurdles to finish third in the final, producing a record-breaking performance in Aichi-Nagoya, according to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). She broke the previous national record of 55.42 seconds, set by legendary Indian athlete PT Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Vithya had earlier equalled the same mark in 2023. Mariam Kareem of the UAE won the gold medal with a Games record time of 54.31 seconds, while Kazakhstan’s Adelina Zems took silver after clocking 54.58 seconds.




Vithya’s 54.75-second effort not only secured her the bronze medal but also marked a significant improvement on her previous best, as she became the first Indian to surpass the long-standing 55.42-second national record in the women’s 400m hurdles. The achievement comes 42 years after Usha established the record, with Vithya now taking the top spot in the Indian record books in the event.  Anu Raghavan, meanwhile, another Indian in the field, also clocked a personal best of 55.88s to finish fifth. India’s medal tally has now risen to 40 medals, comprising four gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze, with the country currently placed 12th in the medal standings.

Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj wins second consecutive bronze medal at the event

For Ramraj, this is her second successive bronze medal at the event in the Asian Games, having finished third in the last edition too. Additionally, this is the Coimbatore-born athlete’s second medal in this year’s Asian Games as she clinched silver with the mixed 4*400m relay team earlier.

It happens to be India’s 14th medal in the athletics, accumulating six silver and eight bronze. However, the country is yet to win a gold in the Athletics category. The sub-continent nation has won only four gold medals thus far, the first one being from the women’s cricket team that crushed Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. The men’s and women’s kabaddi team defended the gold, while the mixed pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the honours in the 10m air pistol event.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026PT UshaVithya Ramraj

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Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO

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Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO
Asian Games 2026: Vithya Ramraj Breaks P.T. Usha’s 42-Year-Old National Record, Wins Bronze in Women’s 400m Hurdles | WATCH VIDEO

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