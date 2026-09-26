Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Final LIVE Streaming: India will face Iran in the men’s kabaddi gold-medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday (Sep 26). India booked their place in the final after defeating Thailand 66-28 in the semi-final, while Iran comfortably beat Chinese Taipei 59-21 in the other last-four clash. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Final Match Details

Match: India vs Iran Final, Asian Games 2026

India vs Iran Final, Asian Games 2026 Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

Saturday, September 26, 2026 Venue: Tokai Citizen Gymnasium

Tokai Citizen Gymnasium Start Time: 2:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

When to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Final?

The India vs Iran men’s kabaddi gold-medal match at the Asian Games 2026 will take place on Saturday (Sep 26). The final is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST at the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium.

Where to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Final Live on TV?

The Asian Games 2026 men’s kabaddi final between India and Iran will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will be available on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5. Regional-language coverage will also be available on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

How to Watch India vs Iran Men’s Kabaddi Final Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Iran men’s kabaddi final live on Sony LIV. The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the Asian Games 2026 contest.

How Did India Reach the Men’s Kabaddi Final?

India defeated Thailand 66-28 in the first semi-final to book their place in the gold-medal match. Devank Dalal was the standout performer for India, scoring 25 raid points in the one-sided victory. The win secured India’s place in another men’s kabaddi final at the Asian Games.

How Did Iran Reach the Men’s Kabaddi Final?

Iran secured their place in the final with a comfortable 59-21 victory over Chinese Taipei in the second semi-final. The result set up another Asian Games gold-medal clash between India and Iran.

India vs Iran Asian Games Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 6

6 India Won: 5

5 Iran Won: 1

India vs Iran Previous Asian Games Finals

India and Iran have previously faced each other in the Asian Games men’s kabaddi finals in 2010, 2014 and 2022. India won each of those gold-medal matches. The two teams will meet again for the title at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday (Sep 26).