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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

India vs Iran Live Streaming Asian Games 2026 Women's Kabaddi Final: India will face Iran in the women's kabaddi gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Sat (Sep 26). The defending champions secured their place in the summit clash with a convincing 48-24 win over Nepal in the semifinal. Here are all the details about when and where to watch the India vs Iran women's kabaddi final on TV and live streaming in India.

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 08:52 IST

India vs Iran Live Streaming Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final: India will face Iran in the women’s kabaddi gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Sat (Sep 26). The defending champions secured their place in the summit clash with a convincing 48-24 win over Nepal in the semifinal. India took a commanding 31-17 lead at half-time, registering four all-outs and four bonus points during a dominant first-half display. The Indian women’s team will now look to retain its Asian Games gold medal when it takes on Iran at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. Here are all the details about when and where to watch the India vs Iran women’s kabaddi final on TV and live streaming in India.

India vs Iran Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final Match Details

  • Match: India vs Iran, Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final
  • Date: Sat (Sep 26), 2026
  • Venue: Tokai Citizens Gymnasium, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
  • Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

When will the India vs Iran Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final be played?

The India vs Iran women’s kabaddi gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Sat (Sep 26).

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Where will the India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Final be played?

The India vs Iran Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final will be played at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

What time will the India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Final start?

The India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Final will begin at 9:30 AM IST on Sat (Sep 26).

Which TV channel will telecast India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Final in India?

The India vs Iran Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Final live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs Iran Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final on the SonyLiv app and website.

Can India defend its Asian Games Women’s Kabaddi gold medal?

India’s women’s kabaddi team enters the final as the defending champion. The team advanced to the gold medal match after defeating Nepal 48-24 in the semifinal and will face Iran in the summit clash on Sat (Sep 26).

How did India reach the Asian Games 2026 Women’s Kabaddi Final?

India booked its place in the final with a 48-24 victory over Nepal. The defending champions produced a strong first-half performance, taking a 31-17 lead with four all-outs and four bonus points before completing a comprehensive semifinal win.

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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs Iran Women’s Kabaddi Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
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