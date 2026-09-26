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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Parul Chaudhary Women's 1500m Final LIVE Streaming: Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the women's 1500m final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (Sep 26). The Indian distance runner, who is defending her 5000m gold and 3000m steeplechase silver from the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be aiming for another strong performance in Nagoya. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary's Women's 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary's Women's 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 12:39 IST

Asian Games 2026 Parul Chaudhary Women’s 1500m Final LIVE Streaming: Parul Chaudhary will be in action in the women’s 1500m final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday (Sep 26). The Indian distance runner, who is defending her 5000m gold and 3000m steeplechase silver from the Hangzhou Asian Games, will be aiming for another strong performance in Nagoya. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Parul Chaudhary Women’s 1500m Final Match Details

  • Event: Women’s 1500m Final, Asian Games 2026
  • Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026
  • Venue: Athletics Arena, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
  • Start Time: 6:45 PM IST

When Will Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final Take Place?

Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 1500m final at the Asian Games 2026 will take place on Sat (Sep 26). The Indian athlete will be aiming to add another Asian Games medal to her impressive record.

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Where Will Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final Take Place?

Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 1500m final will be held at the athletics arena in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, during the 20th Asian Games.

What Time Will Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final Start?

Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 1500m final will begin at 6:45 PM IST on Sat (Sep 26).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final in India?

Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 1500m final at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of Parul Chaudhary’s women’s 1500m final at the Asian Games 2026 on the Sony LIV app and website.

Who is Parul Chaudhary?

Parul Chaudhary, born on April 15, 1995, in Iklauta village near Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, is an Indian distance runner and national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase and 5000m. She holds the national records in the 3000m steeplechase with 9:12.46 and the 5000m with 15:04.26.

Parul Chaudhary’s Asian Games Record

Parul won the 5000m gold and 3000m steeplechase silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, becoming the first athlete to win medals in both events at a single Asian Games. She is now competing in the 1500m, 3000m steeplechase and 5000m at the Asian Games 2026, with the respective finals scheduled for September 26, 27 and 28.

Parul Chaudhary’s 2026 Season

Parul heads into the women’s 1500m final after a mixed 2026 season. She finished fifth in the 3000m steeplechase with a time of 9:26.75 and 15th in the 5000m with 15:08.56 at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. She later boosted her confidence by winning 1500m gold in 4:20.45 at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.

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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
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Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch Parul Chaudhary’s Women’s 1500m Final on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
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